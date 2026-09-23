NY Yankees’ Carlos Rodon unlikely to pitch in regular-season finale, Aaron Boone says

Focused on October, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone made a key rotation decision regarding starter Carlos Rodon for the regular-season finale.

Carlos Rodon has emerged as one of the most vital weapons on the New York Yankees‘ roster this season. The veteran starter was instrumental in helping New York secure a Wild Card berth—even as the team ultimately fell short of clinching the AL East title—and manager Aaron Boone now faces a crucial decision regarding his usage down the stretch.

Speaking to reporters following the team’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays, Boone signaled that the outing was likely Rodon’s final appearance of the regular season. With a pivotal series against the rival Boston Red Sox looming to close out 2026, the Yankees skipper is strategically managing his rotation to ensure his top arms are fully primed for the postseason.

In the meantime, the Yankees are closely monitoring several key players on the injured list. Following the confirmation of Aaron Judge’s injury, Boone noted that the club is ramping up activities for Giancarlo Stanton as he works his way back from a calf strain.

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Boone also revealed a shift in strategy for the final five games of the regular season, opting to manage player workloads conservatively to avoid any further costly injuries at such a critical juncture.

Bellinger guns down the runner back at first to complete an inning-ending double play!



Carlos Rodón has now faced the minimum through six dominant innings! pic.twitter.com/rUkTO3V77l — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) September 22, 2026

Why is Boone protecting Rodon?

The primary motivation for resting Rodon before the playoffs is his dominant 2026 campaign. Posting a 2.67 ERA, a 7–3 record, and 91 strikeouts over 84.1 innings, Rodon has made a compelling case to be a top rotation option when October arrives.

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After reaching the 1,500-career-strikeout milestone against the Rays, Rodon underscored the depth and readiness of a Yankees rotation laser-focused on bringing a World Series title back to the Bronx.

Yankees rotation surging into the postseason

Rodon isn’t the only starter delivering high-caliber results. Left-hander Max Fried has been equally sharp, anchoring the staff with a stellar 2.63 ERA and 100 strikeouts during the regular season.

Then there is breakout star Cam Schlittler, whom Boone recently endorsed as a frontrunner for the American League Cy Young Award. Carrying a 1.94 ERA, a 14–6 record, and 145 strikeouts, Schlittler has established himself as the ultimate ace in New York’s quest for championship gold.

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Key takeaways

Carlos Rodon may have made his final regular season start, manager Aaron Boone announced.

may have made his final regular season start, manager Aaron Boone announced. The Yankees tested Giancarlo Stanton as he recovers from a calf strain injury .

. Pitcher Cam Schlittler posted a 1.94 ERA with 145 strikeouts this regular season.