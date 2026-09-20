Chiefs, Colts RB depth charts today for SNF in 2026 NFL Week 2

An elite backfield meets an elite backfield in an electric Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 2 as the Indianapolis Colts take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead.

Two of the best running backs in the NFL will go head-to-head in Sunday Night Football. Coming off a debut in Week 1 that exceeded even the highest expectations, Kenneth Walker III is up for another big showing with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Indianapolis Colts, however, will pull a weapon of their own in the form of Jonathan Taylor.

With such an elite talent behind, or next to, depending on the formation, the Colts’ and Chiefs’ starting quarterbacks, both teams could simply hand the ball off every play and still boast an offense to be reckoned with across the NFL. Still, Kansas City and Indianapolis both understand the importance of giving their star players some rest, especially this early in the season.

On that note, both teams have depth at the running back position, though it’s clearly a one-man wrecking crew show in both rushing offenses. Kansas City’s depth chart at half-back includes: Kenneth Walker III, Emmett Johnson, and Brashard Smith.

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As for Indianapolis, Jonathan Taylor is joined by Seth McGowan and DJ Giddens in the RB room. With Giddens questionable for Sunday night’s game in The City of Fountains, the Colts could call up one of practice squad members Anderson Castle and David Booth.

Jonathan Taylor playing the Chiefs in 2025.

Walker III and Taylor’s Week 1 outings

Both Walker III and Taylor put on a show in their Week 1 debuts of the 2026 NFL season. Walker III stole the spotlight in Kansas City’s 31-10 win over the Denver Broncos, registering 23 carries for 173 yards and a rushing touchdown. Walker III also caught three passes for 18 yards and a receiving touchdown.

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Meanwhile, Taylor fell victim to his Colts’ struggles and the fact that they played from behind all day long against the Baltimore Ravens. Taylor still made the most of his 19 carries, putting up 98 yards on the ground and two TDs. He was also a factor in the passing attack, with three catches for 23 yards. Taylor had an uncharacteristic fumble that was recovered by the Ravens.

Chiefs Colts RB1 Kenneth Walker III Jonathan Taylor RB2 Emmett Johnson Seth McGowan RB3 Brashard Smith DJ Giddens

Snap percentage

If there were any doubts about Walker III and Taylor’s importance and primary roles on their teams, they became obsolete in Week 1. Taylor played in 48 of his team’s 54 offensive snaps (89% snap percentage) in Week 1, with second option McGowan playing six snaps (11%).

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Looking over at the Chiefs, Walker III played 47 out of the team’s 70 offensive snaps (68%) in Week 1, while Johnson played 25 snaps (36%) and Smith didn’t see the field once.

Walker and Taylor shine in fantasy football’s Week 1

For fantasy football players across the league, starting either of them was always going to be the right decision. Still, they didn’t disappoint. Walker far exceeded his projections, putting up 34.1 fantasy points (point-per-reception), while Taylor delivered 25.1 points to those who own him in fantasy football.

Needless to say, points are expected to come in bunches when the Chiefs and Colts meet at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 2.