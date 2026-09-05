NY Yankees announce outfield shakeup involving Trent Grisham and Jasson Dominguez

As the postseason approaches, the New York Yankees revamped their outfield mix, swapping Trent Grisham for top prospect Jasson Domínguez ahead of the October push.

With the postseason fast approaching, expectations are high surrounding the availability of key depth pieces on the New York Yankees’ late-season roster. Ahead of their upcoming matchup, the Yanks officially announced an outfield roster shuffle involving Trent Grisham and Jasson Dominguez.

Grisham was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday following morning imaging that revealed a muscle strain. With Grisham sidelined, the Yankees recalled Dominguez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to fill the roster spot.

The roster move comes as the Yankees gear up for Game 2 of their series against the San Diego Padres, looking to stay hot before heading into a high-stakes Subway Series matchup with the Mets, where Aaron Judge could potentially make his long-awaited return.

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If Dominguez cracks the lineup against the Padres, it will mark his first appearance in pinstripes since Aug. 3. Meanwhile, additional minor-league promotions remain a possibility as right-hander Carlos Lagrange enters the final stretch of his rehab assignment, with manager Aaron Boone refusing to rule him out.

Prior to today’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

•Placed OF Trent Grisham on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain.

•Recalled OF Jasson Domínguez (#24) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) September 5, 2026

What is Trent Grisham’s injury?

Grisham aggravated his right hamstring while running the bases and playing defense during the early innings against San Diego. The injury represents a troubling setback for Grisham, who already missed significant time earlier this summer with a similar strain in the same hamstring.

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His absence poses a major concern for New York down the stretch. Through 117 games in 2026, Grisham has provided key pop in the lower half of the order, posting a .211 batting average with 18 home runs, 59 RBIs, and a .702 OPS.

A major opportunity for Dominguez

Dominguez’s calling card remains his high-upside profile, headlined by switch-hitting pop, elite speed, and massive offensive potential. However, defensive instincts and route-running concerns in the outfield corners have left manager Aaron Boone hesitant to lock him in as an everyday starter in the field.

With Grisham entering free agency at season’s end, this stretch offers Dominguez an immediate audition to prove he can claim the organization’s long-term opening in center field.

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