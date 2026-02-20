NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone offers clarity on Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s mindset as the season approaches

The New York Yankees are heading into spring training with optimism, and much of it surrounds Jazz Chisholm Jr.. The infielder has been showing confidence on the field, and manager Aaron Boone is impressed with his mindset.

Aaron Boone highlighted Chisholm’s self-belief, noting that it matches his skills. While Chisholm has become known for his chest-pounding celebrations — sometimes joking about MVP, Silver Slugger, and even a World Series — Boone sees it as a sign of focus and competitiveness, not arrogance.

Chisholm had a strong 2025 season despite missing time, and the Yankees hope he can continue improving. His combination of speed, power, and versatility makes him a key part of New York’s lineup this year.

How is Chisholm’s mindset shaping his season?

Boone said via MLB.com: “He’s incredibly confident, and for good reason. The bottom line is, if he goes out there and does his thing — and hopefully keeps even improving in this game — he’s going to put himself in a really good position come the end of the season.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the Yankees is held back by manager Aaron Boone. Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The manager also acknowledged the player’s celebrations while keeping expectations realistic. “We’ll be in a good spot if he does. It’s hard to put a ceiling on him. He went 30-30 last year and missed a month, and didn’t run for two months. So he’s capable of some special things between the lines.”

What can Yankees fans expect from Chisholm this season?

With his confidence and proven skills, Chisholm could have a big impact on the Yankees this year. Boone’s praise shows the team believes in his ability to perform consistently and make a difference in key moments throughout the 2026 season.

