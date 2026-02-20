NY Mets reportedly add 31-year-old pitcher who has yet to make MLB debut

The New York Mets continue searching for depth after last season’s late collapse exposed flaws in their pitching staff. Rather than making another headline move, the organization appears to be exploring lower-risk options to reinforce the system heading into the new year.

One of those additions is not a familiar name at the major league level. The Mets are reportedly giving a minor-league opportunity to a veteran arm who has yet to make his MLB debut despite several seasons in affiliated baseball.

According to The Athletic’s Will Sammon, New York agreed to a minor-league contract with 31-year-old right-hander Bryce Conley. The deal offers the Mets additional organizational depth as spring camp approaches and competition for roster spots begins.

Veteran minor-league arm gets opportunity

Conley was originally selected in the 22nd round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics and is now entering his eighth season in affiliated baseball. Last year, pitching in the upper levels of the Washington Nationals’ system, he logged 118 1/3 innings with an ERA just above 5.00.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza visits the mound. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Depth option with flexibility

One factor that may appeal to the Mets is Conley’s experience as a starter. He may not project as a headline contributor, but minor-league signings like this often serve a strategic purpose.

With several pitchers potentially departing for international competition and the grind of a long season ahead, the Mets appear focused on building as much pitching flexibility as possible.