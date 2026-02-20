Phillies receive key injury update on ace Zack Wheeler ahead of new season

The Philadelphia Phillies are still waiting for Zack Wheeler to return, but the latest news offers real encouragement. The veteran right-hander remains one of the most important pieces on the roster, and his absence has been felt early in the season.

For now, Cristopher Sanchez and Jesus Luzardo are leading the rotation while the team manages without its longtime ace. Philadelphia believes it has enough depth to stay competitive in the National League East, but getting Wheeler back would immediately elevate the staff.

There was measurable progress this week. According to The Athletic’s Matt Gelb, Wheeler threw from 120 feet on Wednesday and experienced no setbacks. “He threw again on Wednesday from 120 feet and reported no issues,” Gelb wrote. “Wheeler is excited about his progress. He could soon be throwing from a mound.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A manageable absence

If Wheeler is able to return by early May, the Phillies would consider that a favorable outcome. That timeline would limit his missed time to roughly six weeks, allowing him to impact the bulk of the season rather than rush back too soon.

Zack Wheeler #45 of the Phillies pitches in the second inning during a baseball game. Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Advertisement

The organization understands the importance of patience. While Wheeler may want to accelerate the process, team doctors and leadership will ultimately decide how quickly he advances through each stage.

Advertisement

see also Philadelphia Phillies spring training schedule: Complete list of preseason games

Painter could help bridge the gap

In the meantime, the Phillies are hopeful that top prospect Andrew Painter, who earned a Zack Wheeler comparison from J.T. Realmuto, can help stabilize the rotation. The young right-hander has shown flashes of his potential and could factor into the pitching plans while Wheeler completes his recovery.

Advertisement

SurveyWhen should the Phillies bring Zack Wheeler back? When should the Phillies bring Zack Wheeler back? already voted 0 people

Still, the main focus remains on the veteran’s health. If progress continues without complications, Philadelphia may soon welcome back the arm that has anchored its rotation for years.

Advertisement

Advertisement