Orioles offer crucial injury update on Pete Alonso’s teammate

The Baltimore Orioles provided a crucial injury update on Pete Alonso’s teammate, marking an early-season setback for the infield heading into 2026.

By Alexander Rosquez

: Pete Alonso #25 of the Baltimore Orioles poses for a photo during Spring Training.
As the 2026 season approaches, a key member of the Baltimore Orioles is facing an early setback. All-Star infielder Jordan Westburg, a teammate of Pete Alonso, received an injury update that initially raised serious concern inside the clubhouse.

Westburg has become an important part of Baltimore’s infield production in recent seasons. When reports surfaced about ligament damage in his elbow, the immediate fear centered on the possibility of Tommy John surgery — a procedure that could have sidelined him for the entire year. Instead, the organization opted for a different path.

According to Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun, Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias said: Jordan Westburg has a partially torn UCL… He will not get Tommy John surgery. The team is opting for PRP injections. He will be out through April… His timeline after that is TBD.” While the diagnosis is significant, the avoidance of surgery keeps his 2026 campaign alive.

How serious is the elbow injury for Alonso’s teammate?

A partially torn UCL is not a minor issue, particularly for an infielder who relies on arm strength across the diamond. However, PRP treatment offers a recovery path that is less invasive and potentially faster than reconstructive surgery. Avoiding Tommy John dramatically improves Westburg’s long-term outlook.

Still, Baltimore confirmed he will miss at least the month of April, and there is no defined return date beyond that window. The team will evaluate his progress before clearing him for full baseball activities.

What does this mean for the Orioles’ lineup?

Westburg earned All-Star honors in 2024 and remained productive in 2025 despite appearing in only 85 games. He slashed .265/.313/.457 with 17 home runs and a .770 OPS in 352 plate appearances, providing consistent right-handed power and defensive flexibility. His absence leaves an early-season gap that Baltimore must address internally.

