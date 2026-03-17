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Phillies’ Bryson Stott looks poised for breakout season after strong spring start

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is off to a strong start this spring, showing improvements at the plate and on the bases that suggest he could have a breakout season in 2026.

By Alexander Rosquez

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Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a home run.
© Mark Taylor/Getty ImagesBryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a home run.

Bryson Stott has impressed during early spring training, signaling that the Philadelphia Phillies’ second baseman could build on his strong second half of 2025. The 28-year-old has already shown improved contact, plate discipline, and baserunning, giving the organization confidence he’s ready for a breakout MLB season.

Whenever I hear ‘AOK’ by Tai Verdes, I immediately think about Stott because that’s been his walk-up song for most of his career,Jim Bowden wrote for The Athletic. “After making adjustments last year, he hit .294 with a .368 OBP over the final 61 games while reducing his strikeout rate and adding value on the bases. He’s also an elite baserunner.”

Phillies GM Preston Mattingly reinforced that sentiment, noting, “Early in camp, he’s picked up right where he left off with the offensive adjustments he made in the second half. He continues to add value to our club with his defense and baserunning. Stott’s combination of experience, and approach at the plate makes him a key asset for Philadelphia this MLB season.

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Spring success highlights potential

In a small sample of 25 at-bats, Stott has already recorded 10 hits and consistently reached base, demonstrating that last season’s late adjustments are carrying over into 2026.

Bryson Stott #5 of the Phillies celebrates his home run against the Yankees. Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Bryson Stott #5 of the Phillies celebrates his home run against the Yankees. Mike Carlson/Getty Images

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A core contributor for the Phillies’ future

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If Stott continues his upward trajectory, he can anchor Philadelphia’s infield and help the team defend its National League East title. Beyond this season, the organization views him as a long-term cornerstone at second base, combining offense, defense, and baserunning.

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Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
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