Brian Cashman explains how the NY Yankees plan to navigate without Aaron Judge

Brian Cashman has no intention of letting the team fold just because Aaron Judge is injured. By clearing the air, the general manager is providing plenty of hope for the entire NY Yankees organization.

Brian Cashman could be the one most worried about Aaron Judge‘s injury, knowing it could take a lot of time to fully recover and return. However, he recently stated that the New York Yankees are more than ready to keep pushing forward without the team’s home run leader.

To clear up any doubts, Cashman told reporters that the Yankees still have more than enough talent to keep playing as well as they have done so far. “We’ve got a good club regardless. It’s obviously not as good without Aaron Judge, but still good enough,“ he said.

It makes sense for Cashman to speak to the media that way, but everyone knows the team takes a hit with several key players injured and missing extended time. One of the bats he specifically addressed was Giancarlo Stanton, noting that “he’s been missed” in the lineup.

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Cashman has no estimated timeline for Judge’s return

Not even Cashman has a definitive date for when Judge can return to action. “We’re intentionally trying to not put out any guesstimate, because that’s what it would be, is a guesstimate,” Cashman explained. “We just have to let the thing heal and then after that, we can map out a runway.”

"We're intentionally trying to not put out any guesstimate, because that's what it would be, is a guesstimate. We just have to let the thing heal and then after that, we can map out a runway."



Brian Cashman talks about Aaron Judge's lack of a set return timeline: pic.twitter.com/vLkJl7HXT7 — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) June 5, 2026

Neither Judge nor Aaron Boone have provided an estimated return date, but the NY Yankees must keep moving forward without him in the upcoming weeks as they look to reclaim the top spot in the AL East. Things still look incredibly promising for a postseason run, as they hold a strong 37-25 record and sit just 0.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays.

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NY Yankees built to weather the storm without Judge

Things shouldn’t get too complicated for the Yankees while Judge takes the necessary time to heal. Cashman made it clear that Judge’s place in right field is secure, ensuring the front office isn’t looking to permanently replace him at the trade deadline. “We’ve just got to hold the fort, hold that spot nice and warm for him when he returns,“ he stated.

Seeing how Ben Rice has stepped up while Judge and other teammates are sidelined provides a lot of optimism. Rice is currently batting .300, a clear signal that the team can maintain its offensive rhythm. Additionally, veteran Paul Goldschmidt has been solid at the plate, turning in a steady .276 average.

The main threat to the Yankees’ season would be additional injuries. Facing critical upcoming series against teams with dominant pitching rotations means missing their best bats will be an obstacle, and lower-standing teams will certainly look to take advantage of a shorthanded lineup.