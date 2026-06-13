Haiti’s FIFA ranking at the 2026 World Cup: More about Scotland, Brazil, and Morocco’s group opponent

The 2026 World Cup is underway and Haiti will face off against Scotland, Brazil, and Morocco, but how do they compare in the FIFA rankings?

Group C is poised to be one of the most entertaining groups in this 2026 World Cup. With contenders to win it all like Brazil and Morocco, and a returning Scotland, Haiti will have to play spoiler if they want to keep advancing, at least that’s what their FIFA ranking spot suggests.

Haiti is the lesser known team out of the four, and that is a mix of both how good its opponents are, but also because of how low Haiti ranks in FIFA. After all, it wasn’t even expected that the team would make it to the World Cup. Haiti has been slaying giants on its way here, thanks at large on French and other foreign players representing them.

With two of this group’s teams firmly in the top 10 of the FIFA rankings, Haiti being ranked at 83rd is not good news for their expectations. They are by a mile the lowest-ranked team in Group C of the 2026 World Cup.

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How does Haiti compare to the rest of Group D?

Per the latest FIFA World Rankings, Haiti have a huge deficit compared to the group. The current standings are:

Frantzdy Pierrot #20 of Haiti celebrates with teammates

Brazil — 6th

Morocco — 7th

Scotland — 40th

Haiti — 83rd

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Are Haiti the lowest-ranked team in the 2026 World Cup?

Haiti are the second-worst ranked team in the 2026 World Cup, coming at the 83rd slot. However, the worst-ranked team is New Zealand, that comes as the 85th team in the FIFA rankings.

Also, Curaçao is a part of the 2026 World Cup and it’s just one spot above Haiti in the rankings, coming in at 82nd. This is Haiti’s first World Cup since the 1974 edition, marking an end to a 52-year drought.