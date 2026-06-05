How long could it take Aaron Judge to return to the NY Yankees?

The NY Yankees are undoubtedly in a weaker position without Aaron Judge in the heart of the order. They desperately need his bat, but his ultimate recovery timeline could easily fluctuate depending on how his rib responds to rest and treatment over the coming weeks.

Having Aaron Judge out of the lineup is a major blow for the New York Yankees, who are currently enjoying a strong stretch in their season. Making matters worse, reports indicate they could lose the slugger for significantly longer than a month based on the expected recovery timeline for his injury.

Initial announcements confirmed that Judge has been diagnosed with a stress fracture of the first rib on his right side. He will undergo follow-up imaging in four to six weeks just to evaluate how the bone is healing, meaning a full return to the Yankees activities could easily stretch past that window.

Medical benchmarks from leading health sources like the National Institutes of Health note that these types of fractures generally require anywhere from six weeks to several months to completely heal, though limited activity can sometimes resume sooner once the acute pain subsides.

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NY Yankees plagued by injuries

Judge isn’t the only critical piece missing from the equation right now. The Yankees find themselves dealing with multiple setbacks, as Jasson Dominguez, Giancarlo Stanton, and Max Fried are all sidelined and unavailable on the depth chart due to various physical ailments. Fortunately for the Bronx Bombers, their strong standing in the division provides a bit of a cushion.

Go-ahead knock by McMahon 👊 pic.twitter.com/X3LkCq9c4j — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 4, 2026

The Yankees have won seven of their last 10 MLB games despite recently dropping a tough series to the Cleveland Guardians. With a heavily depleted roster, they are set to open a highly anticipated rival series against the Boston Red Sox on June 5, which promises plenty of drama given the circumstances.

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The season is far from over for the Yankees, and they still have quality options to call up from the minor leagues if necessary. However, replacing the pure offensive production of bats like Judge or Stanton is no easy task. While Ben Rice has filled in admirably as the designated hitter recently, the team will ultimately need their seasoned star power back to sustain this run.