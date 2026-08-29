NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone reveals Elmer Rodriguez’s status ahead of game vs Angels

Aaron Boone made an important tactical decision regarding Elmer Rodriguez ahead of the matchup between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels.

Elmer Rodriguez recently joined the New York Yankees’ starting rotation after spending time in the minor leagues, and following his performance against the Houston Astros, he appears to have earned a spot moving forward. With the upcoming matchup against the Los Angeles Angels in mind, Aaron Boone has decided to keep him in the rotation as one of the Yankees’ starters.

Monday’s game could be a crucial one for the Bronx Bombers, who are still fighting for a spot in the postseason and, perhaps, looking to dethrone the Tampa Bay Rays atop the AL East.

At this point in the season, the rotation is more crucial than ever, especially for a Yankees team that has dealt with several significant injuries in that area. Can Rodriguez once again rise to the occasion?

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Rodriguez’s recent performance

With the Yankees’ rotation banged up by injuries, Elmer Rodriguez’s return to the big leagues comes as a massive breath of fresh air for the stretch run. In his August 26 start against the Houston Astros, the 23-year-old righty delivered exactly what New York needed in a 9-3 victory, tossing 6.0 solid innings while allowing just 3 hits, 3 earned runs, 2 walks, and fanning 6.

Elmer Rodriguez #71 of the New York Yankees pitches during the second inning.

That outing brings his overall 2026 MLB stats to a 0-2 record with a 4.70 ERA and 16 strikeouts over 23.0 innings across 5 starts. With Max Fried currently sidelined due to elbow tightness, Aaron Boone‘s Yankees desperately need Elmer to keep giving them deep, composed starts if they want to hold onto their grip on the AL East title.

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New York wants to win the AL East

With 28 games left in the regular season, the Yankees sit at 76-58, trailing the Tampa Bay Rays by 4 games as they fight to reclaim the AL East title. To chase down Tampa and lock up the division, New York faces a crucial stretch in their upcoming series:

vs Boston Red Sox (Aug 28–30 at Yankee Stadium)

at Los Angeles Angels (Aug 31–Sep 2 at Angel Stadium, Anaheim)

at San Diego Padres (Sep 4–6 at Petco Park, San Diego)

With the rotation banged up and every game carrying postseason weight, the Yanks can’t afford to drop series if they want to leapfrog the Rays, secure the division crown, and avoid the chaotic Wild Card round.