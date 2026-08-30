NY Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. reveals retirement decision was an option for WR ahead of roster deadline

Odell Beckham Jr. is waiting for one of the most important decisions of his NFL career as the New York Giants prepare to finalize their 53-man roster. After returning to the organization where he became a superstar, the veteran wide receiver now faces uncertainty about whether his comeback will continue.

John Harbaugh has repeatedly praised Beckham during training camp and the preseason, even saying that he has done enough to make an NFL roster. Beckham also finished the preseason with encouraging moments, strengthening his case to remain in New York.

But Beckham’s latest comments went beyond the roster battle. The veteran opened up about the difficult period of his life and the mental challenges he faced while trying to determine whether he still wanted to continue playing football.

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Odell Beckham Jr. thought about retirement

Odell Beckham Jr. made it clear that he remains grateful simply for having the opportunity to compete again, while acknowledging how difficult the previous few years have been.

“Super grateful for the opportunity. At this point, it’s in God’s hands. I know that I have a good feeling about myself. I feel like there’s ball to be played, plays to be made. Right now, I’m just truly grateful for that opportunity and that experience. It was a tough couple of years taking a step back and deciding to go forward with life. ‘Are you done?’ The mental battles. Just persevere and overcome adversity.”

The comments provide an honest look at Beckham’s mindset after several difficult seasons and a period in which his NFL future was far from certain. His reference to the “mental battles” is particularly revealing.

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Beckham has gone through injuries, uncertainty and changes throughout his career, but he now appears determined to continue playing as long as he believes he can still make an impact.

Can Odell Beckham Jr. make the NY Giants roster?

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to have a legitimate opportunity to make the Giants’ final roster. Harbaugh has already said the veteran has done enough to make an NFL roster, while also praising his improvement throughout training camp.

His performance against the Jets provided another positive evaluation before the deadline. The Giants’ situation at wide receiver could also work in Beckham’s favor.

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Calvin Austin III’s season-ending injury created a major need at the position, while Malik Nabers’ availability for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys remains uncertain following his lengthy recovery from a serious knee injury. That could make Beckham’s experience particularly valuable.

The Giants also have other receivers competing for roster spots, including Braxton Berrios and Darnell Mooney. However, Beckham’s recent performances and Harbaugh’s comments have put him in a much stronger position than he appeared to be earlier in the offseason.