Browns make final decision on Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders: QB depth chart after roster deadline

The Cleveland Browns have finalized their QB depth chart for the 2026 NFL season with Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

The Cleveland Browns have made their final decision on their quarterback room for the start of the 2026 NFL season. After a controversial training camp and preseason, head coach Todd Monken will enter the regular season with Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

The decision ends weeks of speculation surrounding the Browns’ quarterback depth chart, particularly after Sanders appeared to outperform Watson during the preseason.

Despite the controversy surrounding the competition, Watson ultimately retained the starting job. Sanders will begin the season as the backup, while Gabriel has earned a spot on the roster as the team’s third quarterback.

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Did the Browns cut Dillon Gabriel?

No. The Browns are not cutting Dillon Gabriel, according to a report from Jeremy Fowler. He delivered an impressive performance against the New England Patriots in the preseason finale, helping eliminate speculation that Cleveland could move on from him before the roster deadline.

That was particularly important because there had been questions about whether the Browns would keep three or four quarterbacks. Instead, Cleveland decided to retain Gabriel and avoid losing a young quarterback who showed enough potential during the preseason. His performance against New England appears to have closed the door on the possibility of a trade or release.

Who will be the Browns’ starting quarterback?

Deshaun Watson will be the Browns’ starting quarterback to begin the 2026 season. Monken ultimately chose the veteran over Shedeur Sanders. Watson’s experience and familiarity with the offense were important factors in the decision.

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However, the decision does not necessarily mean Watson has complete control of the position for the entire season. The Browns have two difficult road games to begin the campaign, and a slow start could quickly put pressure on the veteran quarterback.

Who will be the Browns’ backup quarterback?

Shedeur Sanders will enter the season as the Browns’ No. 2 quarterback. That makes him one of the most intriguing backup QBs in the NFL. Sanders will be one play away from taking over an offense that generated significant attention during the offseason because of the competition between him and Watson.

His preseason performances created a strong argument for him to receive the starting job, but Monken ultimately decided that Sanders still needed more development before taking over the offense. For now, however, Sanders remains in an excellent position if anything changes with Watson.

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Browns QB depth chart for 2026 season

The current Browns’ depth chart therefore appears straightforward: Deshaun Watson as QB1, Shedeur Sanders as QB2 and Dillon Gabriel as QB3. But that order could change quickly once the regular season begins.

Watson’s performance will ultimately determine how much pressure develops behind him, while Sanders will have an opportunity to continue developing while waiting for his chance. For the Browns, the quarterback controversy may finally be over for now.

But with three quarterbacks capable of generating headlines, Cleveland’s QB situation will remain one of the most closely watched topics of the 2026 NFL season.