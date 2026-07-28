NY Yankees could reportedly find solutions in Mets’ Lindor following injuries to Judge, Bellinger

The New York Yankees have Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge sidelined with injuries, so a potential addition of Francisco Lindor from the Mets could bring much-needed offensive firepower back to the field.

The MLB trade deadline is approaching, and teams are quickly moving to finalize last-minute deals. The recent injury to Cody Bellinger, along with Aaron Judge’s absence, has created a situation where the New York Yankees cannot afford to lose offensive firepower, which is why a recent report from ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez regarding the potential arrival of New York Mets star Francisco Lindor makes sense.

“The Yankees need to address shortstop and could use another difference-making player with Aaron Judge nursing a rib injury. Lindor, who has full no-trade protection at this point, can stay in New York and play for a contender,“ Gonzalez wrote.

The financial factor could also be a determining factor. “And the Mets would be able to shed a big contract while breaking up the Lindor dynamic with Juan Soto, which clearly is not working.”

Advertisement

How could Lindor fit into Aaron Boone’s system?

While replacing two massive bats like Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger is almost impossible for just one player, bringing in Francisco Lindor would keep the Yankees‘ offense dangerous. Currently with the Mets, Lindor has already provided reliable power and run creation this season with 8 home runs, 23 RBIs, and a solid .743 OPS.

Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets at bat.

More importantly, he continues to make hard contact on nearly 48% of his hits, proving he can deliver clutch power from both sides of the plate. Adding a star switch-hitter with his consistency gives Aaron Boone a proven middle-infield anchor, ensuring the pinstripes won’t lose their offensive edge while waiting for their big sluggers to get healthy.

Advertisement

The injuries affecting Judge and Bellinger

Aaron Judge has been sidelined since early June with a right rib stress fracture. While recent imaging showed progress, he has not yet been cleared to resume baseball activities, leaving his return timeline uncertain as the team continues to re-evaluate his healing process.

Meanwhile, Cody Bellinger was recently placed on the 10-day injured list after suffering a Grade 2 left hamstring strain while rounding first base. Manager Aaron Boone confirmed that Bellinger is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks, further thinning the Yankees’ outfield depth and offensive power.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout.

Advertisement

SurveyDo you think Francisco Lindor could be a good fit for the Yankees? Do you think Francisco Lindor could be a good fit for the Yankees? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

What is the trade deadline date?

The 2026 MLB trade deadline is set for Monday, August 3, at 6:00 p.m. ET. Under the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, the Commissioner’s Office shifted the deadline slightly past its traditional July 31 date to ensure trades don’t disrupt early-afternoon games.

This cutoff represents the absolute last chance for contenders to make roster moves and acquire players on 40-man rosters for their stretch run and postseason pushes.