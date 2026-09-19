NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone expresses full confidence in Cam Schlittler’s Cy Young candidacy

The New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone fully backed Cam Schlittler’s Cy Young candidacy following another dominant performance during his breakout campaign.

For a historic franchise like the New York Yankees, rotation stability is paramount over the long haul of a 162-game season. That makes Cam Schlittler’s dominant breakout campaign all the more remarkable—so much so that manager Aaron Boone believes the young right-hander has built a compelling case to take home the American League Cy Young Award.

When asked about Schlittler’s transformative presence in the rotation, Boone didn’t mince words: “Well, he’s gonna win the Cy Young!” The manager’s ringing endorsement underscores just how dominant Schlittler has been on the mound this year.

While Boone continues to navigate rotation depth with Ryan Weathers sidelined for the remainder of the regular season, Schlittler gives the Yankees a legitimate ace to rely on as they gear up for October.

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On the offensive side, Boone is also monitoring the return timeline for slugger Aaron Judge, who was sidelined with a calf strain. In the meantime, the Yankees skipper has relied on depth options like Ben Rice and Cody Bellinger to keep the lineup producing.

HAPPY CAM SCHLITTLER DAY pic.twitter.com/d1YQjFJyAq — Schlittler 🐐 (@SameSchlitt) September 19, 2026

Key milestones driving Schlittler’s Cy Young case

A stellar 2026 breakout campaign with the Yankees has vaulted Schlittler directly into the front-runner conversation for the American League Cy Young Award. Stepping up as the de facto ace while Gerrit Cole missed time, Schlittler has delivered elite run suppression, swing-and-miss stuff, and exceptional durability.

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Here is a breakdown of the key numbers and milestones anchoring Schlittler’s Cy Young candidacy:

1.95 ERA: Schlittler took over the MLB ERA lead in September, standing as the only qualified starter with an ERA under 2.00.

Historical run: His 1.71 ERA through his first 16 starts marked the lowest ERA by a Yankees starter through that stretch since Hall of Famer Whitey Ford in 1964.

228 Strikeouts in 184.2 IP (11.1 K/9): Schlittler eclipsed the 200-strikeout mark on August 28 against Boston, becoming the fourth-youngest pitcher in franchise history to achieve the feat.

Signature outings: Highlighted by a career-high 13-strikeout performance against the Cincinnati Reds on June 19, along with double-digit strikeout shutouts against Philadelphia (12 K) and Atlanta (11 K).

Other top Cy Young contenders

Schlittler isn’t running unopposed in a tightly contested American League race. Strong campaigns from power arm Dylan Cease of the Toronto Blue Jays and left-hander Garrett Crochet of the Boston Red Sox keep them firmly in the mix.

Over in the National League, the Cy Young field features plenty of heavy hitters, headlined by Milwaukee Brewers phenom Jacob Misiorowski, Atlanta Braves veteran Chris Sale, and the Philadelphia Phillies duo of Cristopher Sanchez and Jesus Luzardo.

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