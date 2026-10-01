NY Yankees’ Aaron Judge points to NY Knicks’ title run as inspiration ahead of Rays series

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge pointed to the New York Knicks' recent NBA success as motivation ahead of the team's upcoming series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Despite playing without Aaron Judge in their Wild Card Series sweep of the rival Boston Red Sox, the New York Yankees are moving on to face the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. Ahead of the crucial matchup in their quest for a World Series title, the Yanks’ captain pointed to cross-town energy from the New York Knicks as a source of motivation.

“We’re inspired by the Knicks. We’ve got to keep the winning going in New York,” Judge told reporters while celebrating with teammates following their Game 2 victory over the Red Sox.

With the Wild Card round behind them, attention turns to Judge’s availability for the clash with Tampa Bay. Questions lingered after the team captain wasn’t introduced during pregame intros at Yankee Stadium, but manager Aaron Boone cleared the air and explained the reasoning behind the decision.

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On the offensive front, the Yankees welcomed Giancarlo Stanton back to the roster, though he has yet to make an appearance in the postseason following a lengthy IL stint. If fully healthy alongside Judge, Stanton’s presence gives New York the firepower needed to take down a formidable division rival in the Rays.

Aaron Judge’s potential return timeline vs. Rays

Uncertainty continues to surround Judge’s status ahead of the ALDS. Now entering his second week of recovery from a calf strain, medical specialists and MLB insiders suggest that a full recovery from this type of injury typically requires a three-week timeline.

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Unlike earlier in the season—when he skipped a minor-league rehab assignment at Triple-A while returning from a rib injury that sidelined him for 100 days—Judge opted to take live reps with Double-A Somerset prior to making his postseason return.

How he responds to those rehab reps will dictate the Yankees’ official timeline. While the team remains hopeful he can suit up at some point during the ALDS against the Rays, he must first be activated to the 26-man roster before game action.

Yankees vs. Rays: ALDS schedule

Judge is slated to complete his three-week recovery timeline just in time for Game 3 against the Rays. If he experiences any setbacks, the Yankees slugger remains on track to return mid-series during the ALDS. Here is New York’s schedule ahead of the upcoming clash with Tampa Bay:

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Game 1: Saturday, October 3, 2026 Time: 6:30 PM ET Venue: Tropicana Field (St. Petersburg, FL)

Saturday, October 3, 2026 Game 2: Monday, October 5, 2026 Time: 8:00 PM ET Venue: Tropicana Field (St. Petersburg, FL)

Monday, October 5, 2026 Game 3: Wednesday, October 7, 2026 Time: TBD Venue: Yankee Stadium (Bronx, NY)

Wednesday, October 7, 2026 Game 4 (if necessary): Thursday, October 8, 2026 Time: TBD Venue: Yankee Stadium (Bronx, NY)

Thursday, October 8, 2026 Game 5 (if necessary): Saturday, October 10, 2026 Time: TBD Venue: Tropicana Field (St. Petersburg, FL)

Saturday, October 10, 2026

Key takeaways

The New York Yankees advanced to face Tampa Bay in the ALDS.

advanced to face Tampa Bay in the ALDS. Aaron Judge cited the Knicks as inspiration for keeping New York winning.

as inspiration for keeping New York winning. Game 1 of the series begins Saturday, October 3.