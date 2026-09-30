Argentina vs Bolivia: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a friendly game on September 30, 2026

Argentina host Bolivia at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Cordoba on Wednesday, September 30, for an international friendly in the first FIFA window after the 2026 World Cup. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Argentina vs Bolivia Tournament Friendly Date Wednesday, September 30, 2026 Time 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, ViX

How to watch Argentina vs Bolivia in the USA

The Argentina vs Bolivia friendly will be available to viewers in the United States through ViX and Fubo, which currently lists the game on TyC Sports.

Can I watch Argentina vs Bolivia for free?

Yes, eligible Fubo subscribers can currently use a 5-day free trial to watch Argentina vs Bolivia. The platform’s official U.S. website currently lists a 5-day free trial for its Pro, Elite, Elite with Sports Plus and Latino plans.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Argentina vs Bolivia is an international friendly rather than a competitive tournament match, but it carries significance as Argentina begin a new phase following the 2026 World Cup.

The game is the first of three home friendlies during the September-October FIFA window, with Argentina also scheduled to face Burkina Faso on October 3 and Benin on October 6, both at River Plate’s stadium in Buenos Aires.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina is seen with team mates (Source: Lars Baron/Getty Images)

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The fixture will also be one of Argentina’s first matches without Lionel Messi in the starting plans. Messi remains part of the squad announced by Lionel Scaloni, but he is set to participate only in the October 6 meeting with Benin, which has been designated as his farewell match with the national team.

Argentina have already begun experimenting with that transition in training. During the team’s third training session ahead of the friendlies, Scaloni tested Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez together in attack, with Franco Mastantuono positioned behind them in a role previously occupied by Messi.

Bolivia, meanwhile, enter the friendly under coach Oscar Villegas, with a squad that includes young players such as Miguelito, Moises Paniagua and Robson Matheus. The match gives La Verde a chance to test itself against the reigning South American heavyweight on Argentine soil after its 2026 campaign.

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What time is the Argentina vs Bolivia match?

The Argentina vs Bolivia match kicks off on Wednesday, September 30, at 8:00 PM ET. The scheduled kickoff is 9:00 PM in Argentina, which corresponds to 8:00 PM Eastern Time in the United States.