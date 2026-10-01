Red Sox face internal turmoil as Sonny Gray calls out Chad Tracy, raises questions about MLB future

Being eliminated by the New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card Series round was only the start of what's shaping up to be a dramatic offseason for the Boston Red Sox.

Not only is Chad Tracy facing a wave of criticism from Boston Red Sox fans after pulling Sonny Gray early in the fifth inning against the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card, but the starting pitcher has now aimed at the manager, too. During his postgame media availability, his last of the 2026 MLB season, Gray didn’t say much, but when he spoke, he made headlines.

The 2-0 series loss to New York, by a combined score of 18-2, has only opened Pandora’s box in Boston. Buckle up, because it’s shaping up to be a very long winter for the Red Sox, who may or may not have Gray in their ranks next year, as Gray may or may not call it a career after the deflating early exit with the season, and perhaps his career, on the line at Yankee Stadium.

Based on the fans’ reaction to Tracy pulling Gray out of the game in the fifth inning, one could only assume the Red Sox’s starting pitcher would be equally taken aback by the dugout decision. There was no need to make assumptions or guesses, though, as Gray dropped a stern, pointed message after Boston’s 2026 MLB Postseason elimination.

Advertisement

“I think I’m the best pitcher in the American League going through the order the third time, I think that’s a fact,” Gray said speaking to reporters after Game 2, via Tyler Milliken on X. “I would’ve liked to live or die with me in that moment, but that’s the competitor I am. You can probably ask the guys and they feel the same way. I felt strong, I felt confident, I felt convicted, but what can you do? I would have liked to been trusted in that moment.”

Manager Chad Tracy of the Boston Red Sox.

Gray leaves his future in Boston up in the air

Speaking about what the future may bring for him, Gray dropped a suspenseful answer on whether he sees himself returning to Boston for the 2027 MLB campaign.

Advertisement

“I don’t know,” Gray said when asked about whether he considers the Red Sox as a landing spot next year. Considering Gray is set to face a buyout option in the offseason, his mysterious comment on his future could subtly confirm that he will indeed explore other options.

That is, if he even comes back to MLB next season, which Gray also couldn’t confirm—not in the heat of the moment after falling to the Yankees and feeling he got the short end of the stick from his own manager.

Timing of Gray’s replacement

Gray had kept Cody Bellinger in check throughout his first two at-bats of Game 2, as the Yankees’ best batter grounded out twice. Thus, when Gray was pulled right as Bellinger stepped up to the plate, it made noise.

Advertisement

The plan immediately backfired, as Bellinger recorded his first hit of the game against Erik Miller and would go on to hit the game-sealing, nail-in-the-coffin three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth.

It’s all counterfactual, but Red Sox fans can’t help but wonder if things would’ve been different had Gray stayed on the mound just a little bit longer. As Gray said, he believes he’s the best in the AL going through the batting order for the third time, yet he was pulled right before he could face Bellinger for the third time.

Gray hints at retirement

“I don’t know what the future holds for me,” Gray commented, per NBC Sports. “I do know that I walked off that mound with my chest back and my chin up, and I can definitely be proud that I left it all out there until the ball was taken out of my hands.”

Advertisement

Is Gray a free agent?

Gray isn’t technically a free agent yet. However, he could become one in MLB in the blink of an eye. Going into the 2027 season, Gray’s contract includes a $30 million mutual option with a $10 million buyout.

According to Spotrac, if the Red Sox exercise the option, Gray could opt out, but would be waving goodbye to the buyout while doing so. Gray will be 37 next season, and he is clearly facing a big decision, one that he couldn’t really think about after such a deflating playoff elimination while surrounded by the media inside the visitors’ locker room at Yankee Stadium.

Key takeaways

2-0 series loss to New York eliminated Boston from the 2026 MLB Postseason.

to New York eliminated Boston from the 2026 MLB Postseason. Sonny Gray criticized Chad Tracy for pulling him early in the fifth inning.

for pulling him early in the fifth inning. Contract includes a $30 million mutual option with a $10 million buyout next season.