What happens if Phillies win, tie or lose vs Braves today in Game 2 of 2026 MLB Wild Card?

The Philadelphia Phillies fell in their first game of the 2026 MLB Wild Card Series and now find themselves on the brink against the Atlanta Braves.

The 2026 MLB season has entered its most exciting stage, and the Wild Card Series has already played out its first chapter. The Philadelphia Phillies fell to the Atlanta Braves in their opening game, and there is now no room for error.

Why is this the case? At this stage, the series are best-of-three. This means that the Phillies’ recent 5-3 loss makes it imperative for them to win the next game. Difficult, yes; impossible, no, although Jesus Luzardo might not play today.

The Braves also know they will play Game 2 at home, with their fans behind them as a particularly important factor. Can Philadelphia force an even more dramatic deciding game?

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What happens if the Phillies defeat the Braves?

If the Philadelphia Phillies manage to defeat the Atlanta Braves, they will even the series at 1-1 and force a highly anticipated third game. Don Mattingly’s team will remain alive in the Wild Card Series.

Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies embraces manager Don Mattingly.

Game 3 between the Phillies and Braves (if necessary) is scheduled for Thursday, October 1, 2026, at Truist Park in Atlanta, with an estimated first pitch at 2:00 PM ET.

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What happens if the Phillies and Braves tie?

Since there can be no ties in an MLB postseason game, the rules take an interesting turn if both teams are tied after nine innings. The first rule to be applied is extra innings: the game will continue into extra innings until one team leads at the end of a complete inning (or until the Braves score a walk-off run in the bottom half of an extra inning).

Additionally, the No Ghost Runner rule comes into play. Unlike regular-season extra innings, MLB postseason games do not place an automatic runner on second base to start extra innings. Teams must build their runs from scratch, with no runners on base.

What happens if the Phillies lose to the Braves?

If the Phillies fall to the Braves again, their hopes of advancing will come to an end. The Braves will advance to the National League Division Series (NLDS), where they will face the No. 2 seed Los Angeles Dodgers in a best-of-five series beginning Saturday, October 3.

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Key takeaways