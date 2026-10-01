Aaron Judge leaves no doubt about commitment to NY Yankees after missing AL Wild Card win over Red Sox

Aaron Judge made his allegiance clear even after being kept off the New York Yankees' roster for their matchup against the Boston Red Sox in the 2026 AL Wild Card.

Even though the New York Yankees cleared up the confusion around Aaron Judge, there were still fans who feared a rift between the player and club after he was sidelined during the AL Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox. Manager Aaron Boone explained Judge’s absence, but some were still wary.

As the Yankees advanced to face the Tampa Bay Rays next in the 2026 MLB Postseason, Judge dropped a bold statement about where his mind is at and how committed he is to the Bronx Bombers, even on the nights he isn’t playing.

“I’m wearing a Yankees uniform, I’ve got NY on my chest. When the Yankees win, we all win,” a champagne-dripping, soaking-wet Judge said after the Yankees’ 9-2 win over the Red Sox in Game 2, via SNY. “Doesn’t matter if you played, didn’t play, hit the game-winning hit, pitched a shutout, we’re all wearing NY in this room and that’s why we’re all celebrating together.”

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Judge could return for ALDS

Although missing the AL Wild Card Series wasn’t on Judge’s bingo card or something he believed was ideal, he remained confident in his teammates. Now, the Bronx Bombers will enjoy a couple of days off before traveling to Tampa, Florida, where the Rays await for a crucial best-of-five showdown.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees after AL Wild Card win.

Perhaps, those days off will provide Judge with the perfect opportunity to heal his calf strain and earn a call-up to New York’s postseason roster for the ALDS against Tampa Bay.

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Only time will tell, but based on Judge’s high spirits after the Yankees eliminated the Red Sox, there may be a part of Judge who knows that missing the Wild Card Series gave him the perfect opportunity to be back in action in the 2026 MLB Postseason. Even if he isn’t cleared to play the Rays, Judge made it clear he will be wearing NY on his chest and cap, and rooting for the Yankees at the dugout.

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