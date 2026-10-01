Steelers trade Joey Porter Jr. to Cowboys: Updated CB depth charts in Pittsburgh and Dallas

The saga is finally over as the Pittsburgh Steelers have sent cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys ahead of Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season.

Hours before their Thursday Night Football matchup with the Cleveland Browns, the Pittsburgh Steelers traded Joey Porter Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys. With the move, both sides are now staring at different depth charts at the cornerback position.

The Steelers’ cornerbacks’ room now includes: Jalen Ramsey, Asante Samuel Jr., Jamel Dean, Daylen Everette, Brandin Echols, Donte Kent, and Daequan Hardy (IR). Considering Porter Jr. was sidelined due to the contract standoff and a back injury, the Steelers’ active room remains the same after Porter Jr.’s trade.

As for the Cowboys, Brian Schottenheimer will now have another option at corner as Joey Porter Jr. joins Cobie Durant, DaRon Bland, Ameer Speed, Caelen Carson, Savon Revel Jr., and Devin Moore (IR).

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