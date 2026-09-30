Why isn’t Lionel Messi playing today for Argentina vs Bolivia in 2026 international friendly?

Argentina will play their first friendly match following the 2026 World Cup against Bolivia and will be without Lionel Messi on the pitch.

Following their participation in the 2026 World Cup, the Argentina national team, led by Lionel Scaloni, has begun a new chapter. This new era which starts against Bolivia, will be without Lionel Messi at the helm, as he announced his retirement from the national team several weeks ago.

Things will never be the same for La Albiceleste, as one of the greatest players in history will no longer wear its jersey after 21 years of representing his country. Can Argentina adapt to playing without Messi on the pitch?

This series of friendly matches will be a major test for Scaloni’s team as it begins to shape the post-Messi era. With several names already being mentioned as potential replacements in some capacity, the team that has won it all in recent years is now beginning its transition process.

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Other players who also said goodbye to the Argentina national team

Lionel Messi is not the only player who decided to retire from international football following the conclusion of the last World Cup. Nicolas Otamendi, another veteran who won several major tournaments with Argentina, also said goodbye to the national team.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates with Nicolas Otamendi #19 of Argentina.

There are two other names who, while they have not publicly confirmed their retirement, remain uncertain regarding their future with the national team. The first is Rodrigo De Paul, Messi’s longtime ally, while the other is Giovani Lo Celso.

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Argentina’s friendly matches

During the late-September and early-October 2026 FIFA international window, the Argentina national team is playing three home friendly matches:

vs. Bolivia: Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Cordoba.

vs. Burkina Faso: Saturday, October 3, 2026, at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

vs. Benin: Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

During the match against Benin, the final game of the three friendly matches, Messi will have his official farewell, with the game serving as a tribute to his legendary career. A major celebration is expected, with the vast majority of his teammates from the 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar joining him for the occasion.

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Key takeaways