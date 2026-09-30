NY Yankees clear up confusion around Aaron Judge with reassuring update

The New York Yankees raised eyebrows around Aaron Judge ahead of Game 1 of the AL Wild Card against the Boston Red Sox, so it's only fitting Aaron Boone cleared the air ahead of Game 2.

The New York Yankees sparked confusion around Aaron Judge during player introductions ahead of Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox. While several non-roster players were announced to the fans at Yankee Stadium, Judge, the franchise player, wasn’t.

Immediately, the fanbase in The Bronx started panicking over what it might mean not only for the 2026 MLB Postseason but looking ahead to the offseason, too. However, before Yankees fans could run away with all sorts of theories, manager Aaron Boone explained the real reason Judge wasn’t introduced along with the rest of his clubhouse teammates.

“Aaron Judge missed the pregame intros because he was receiving treatment, Aaron Boone said,” as reported by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com on X. “Judge is in Somerset today taking live at-bats.“

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Positive news for NY Yankees

Although every fan in The Bronx will agree Judge should take any chance he can to get treatment and rehab for his calf strain, some didn’t appreciate the fact that Judge wasn’t out on the field with the rest of the team for player introductions before the series against Boston. “He couldn’t take a break, pause or start it later?” a fan replied to the update.

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout.

Still, the majority of the fanbase was pleased to learn there were no sketchy things happening inside the clubhouse and that it was simply a bad-timing issue. Many feared Judge missing the player introductions was related to Boone’s explanation of Judge’s absence for the Wild Card against the Red Sox and that there might be some sort of rift inside the locker room. That appears to be out of the question.

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Judge prioritizes his return

Instead, it’s an encouraging sign to learn Judge is still making progress and getting himself ready to return at some point in the 2026 MLB Postseason. In order to do so, however, the Yankees must defeat the Red Sox, and they already know what will happen if they win, tie, or lose in Game 2 of the Wild Card.

Any buzz of a divide between Judge and the rest of the team should be put to rest. In fact, Judge was in the dugout to watch the action and cheer on his teammates during Game 1’s statement 9-0 victory for the home team.

Key takeaways

Aaron Judge missed pregame intros because he was receiving treatment for a calf strain.

for a calf strain. The franchise player was in Somerset taking live at-bats to prepare his return.

to prepare his return. He remained in the dugout to support the Yankees during their 9-0 victory in Game 1.