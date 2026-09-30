What happens if NY Yankees win, tie or lose vs Red Sox today in Game 2 of 2026 MLB Wild Card?

Coming off a commanding 9-0 win in Game 1 of the 2026 AL Wild Card series against the Boston Red Sox, the New York Yankees vie to close out the series in Game 2 at Yankee Stadium.

The stage is set for another electric matchup between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card. With a ticket to the next round of the 2026 MLB Postseason on the line, both sides already know who will be pitching for the Yankees and Red Sox in Game 2. All that remains is to declare a winner.

Although the Yankees sparked confusion around Aaron Judge during Game 1 with a pregame announcement that left fans searching for answers, the Bronx Bombers left no doubts in the diamond. Instead, they dismantled Boston for a statement 9-0 triumph.

Aaron Boone explained Judge’s absence for the AL Wild Card round, but nobody asked about No. 99’s snub after the game. New York proved it could take care of itself even without its best batter. Still, the Yankees’ job isn’t finished. And the last win is always the toughest to secure in every series in the MLB Postseason. Against a Red Sox side with nothing to lose, it won’t be any different.

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What happens if the Yankees win Game 2 vs Red Sox?

A win over the Red Sox in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card would clinch the series win for the Yankees. The Bronx Bombers would advance to the AL Divisional Series, where the Yankees and Red Sox already know who they will be playing next and when, as AL East winners Tampa Bay Rays await. If they defeat the Red Sox, the Yankees will make it three straight seasons with at least one playoff series win.

Manager Chad Tracy of the Boston Red Sox speaks to media.

The win in Game 1 was the psychological hit on Boston; another win over the Red Sox in Game 2 would complete the sweep for the Yankees, who would move on to the next round without exhausting themselves.

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Finishing the series in two games could also give New York some extra days of rest. Even if it’s only one day and appears to make no difference, when Aaron Judge’s availability for the playoffs is on the line, every minute counts.

What happens if NY Yankees and Red Sox tie in Game 2?

If Game 2 between New York and Boston remains tied after nine innings, the game will head to extra innings until a winner is decided at the end of an inning. Playing an elimination game in The Bronx, going to extra innings would only skyrocket the pressure on the visiting team.

Contrary to regular-season rules, in the MLB Postseason, there is no extra-inning rule with an automatic runner on second base. Instead, the Yankees and Red Sox will have to earn every base, and neither side will give the other an inch.

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What happens if the Yankees lose vs Red Sox?

Thanks to their 9-0 win in Game 1, the Yankees won’t be eliminated with a loss in Game 2 against the Red Sox. However, it would be less than ideal. A Boston win at Yankee Stadium in Game 2 will tie the series at one and force a winner-take-all Game 3 at the same venue tomorrow night, Oct. 1.

Key takeaways