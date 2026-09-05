NY Yankees’ Aaron Judge reportedly has target return date against Mets

The New York Yankees will soon face the New York Mets, and Aaron Judge could make his return during that series.

The New York Yankees remain in the race for the AL East title, and having their star back on the field could be key. MLB insider Bryan Hoch, in a post on his X account, unofficially circled September 11 against the New York Mets as a target date for the return of their star.

The estimated return date, according to Hoch, stems from the fact that the right fielder needs to face live pitching and will not do so before the Bronx Bombers return home. Judge knows that his return will be a special moment.

“If I’m playing or not playing, it’s going to be special,” he said. “It’s going to be a big day. That impacted not only a lot of New Yorkers, but the whole world and our whole country. … I don’t know about playing or not playing, but I’ll definitely be there and soaking it all in.”

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Judge excited about his return

It appears that the long-awaited return is finally close to becoming a reality. Unfortunately for No. 99, it took longer than he would have liked, but Judge knows that this is what he had to go through and is only focused on rejoining his teammates.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees warms up.

“I’m mad how long it has taken. It is what it is. I wish it was real two months ago, but we’re at this point [now]. We’re getting close. I can’t wait to be back out there,” Judge said after taking on-field BP for the first time since May 31 per Hoch on X.

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What’s ahead for the Yankees

The Yankees are finishing up their road trip against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 5–6, before heading back to the Bronx for a home stand against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium from September 8–10. Right after that comes the big one: a three-game Subway Series clash against the New York Mets from September 11–13.

Will that be the moment we see Judge back on the field? That remains to be seen. What is certain is that the return of one of the best players in the league is drawing closer, and the Yankees’ hopes of making it back to the World Series are growing stronger.