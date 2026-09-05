NY Yankees manager Aaron Boone provides important injury update on Trent Grisham

Aaron Boone’s New York Yankees suffered an injury to Trent Grisham in their most recent outing, a loss to the San Diego Padres.

Trent Grisham aggravated a right hamstring injury during the New York Yankees’ latest loss to the San Diego Padres, and his status moving forward remains uncertain. According to MLB insider Bryan Hoch, Aaron Boone did not rule out the possibility of placing Grisham on the injured list (IL).

“Not sure yet if it’s an IL or not, but it certainly could be,” the manager said. The center fielder’s loss is yet another setback in an injury-plagued season for the Bronx Bombers.

The amount of time Grisham could be sidelined remains unknown, but with the regular season nearing its end, his absence could be a significant blow for the team. Boone will have to carefully evaluate his options and determine the best course of action to keep his roster competitive heading into the postseason.

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Yankees’ options to replace Grisham

It appears that in the final stretch of the season, Aaron Boone’s gotta shuffle the deck in center field. The quickest play is keeping Spencer Jones in CF and letting Heliot Ramos lock down left—basically the setup we saw right after Grisham went down on Friday.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone reacts during a pitching change.

The manager could also slide Cody Bellinger back over to center for that veteran defense, which opens up LF for Ramos or even Jazz Chisholm Jr. dynamic range. Once Aaron Judge is fully back in the mix, Boone will have way more breathing room to rotate guys around, keep everyone fresh, and hold down the outfield until October.

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A decisive stretch for the Bronx Bombers

If the Yankees want to steal the AL East crown, there is zero room for error with just 21 games left in the regular season. Sitting in second place at 80-61 and trailing the Tampa Bay Rays by 4 games, they need to build serious momentum starting with the final stretch of their West Coast trip against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park (Sept. 4–6).

They’ll then head back to the Bronx for a crucial home stretch at Yankee Stadium, first hosting the Colorado Rockies (Sept. 8–10) before gearing up for an intense Subway Series showdown against the New York Mets (Sept. 11–13).