NY Yankees ace prospect hitting 102.4 MPH makes strong push for opening day roster

The New York Yankees entered camp with much of the spotlight focused on top outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez, but it has been a hard-throwing right-hander who has stolen attention in the early weeks of spring training.

At 22 years old, Carlos Lagrange is quickly forcing his name into roster conversations. Signed as an international free agent in 2022, the 6-foot-7 flamethrower has steadily climbed the organization’s ladder and now ranks as the Yankees’ No. 2 prospect while landing at No. 79 on MLB’s Top 100 list.

Through two appearances this spring, Lagrange has posted a 1.59 ERA with six strikeouts across 5 2/3 innings. With multiple pitchers expected to miss time to open the season, his early dominance is strengthening the case for a surprise Opening Day role.

Statcast data highlights Lagrange’s elite velocity

Full Statcast tracking across all spring ballparks has added context to Lagrange’s electric arsenal — and the numbers are eye-opening. “One big difference at Spring Training this year is that full Statcast tracking is now available at every ballpark, which means we get a ton more data on all the players around the league,” MLB.com’s David Adler wrote.

Carlos Lagrange #84 of the Yankees poses for a photo during Photo Day. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Adler emphasized just how rare Lagrange’s velocity has been. “The 22-year-old is one of two players averaging triple digits on his fastball at Spring Training — the other is Padres ace reliever Mason Miller — and Lagrange and Miller are tied for the fastest pitch thrown this spring at 102.4 mph. But it’s the Yankees prospect who has the fastest strikeout pitch so far: 102.0 mph to fan the Twins’ Ryan Jeffers on Friday. Lagrange also had a 101.5 mph K of Eric Wagaman in that game.”

Opening Day long shot, but momentum is building

While Lagrange’s early dominance is undeniable, his spot on the Yankees Opening Day roster remains a long shot. Another young arm, Elmer Rodriguez, is also nearing MLB readiness, which could affect the decision.

Lagrange’s early spring performances have already placed him firmly on the radar, and the Yankees will be closely monitoring whether he can maintain this level of dominance as the season approaches.

