SheBelieves Cup

Where to watch Argentina vs Colombia live in the USA: 2026 SheBelieves Cup

Argentina face Colombia in the Matchday 2 of the 2026 SheBelieves Cup. Fans in the USA can tune in to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available here for both television and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Leicy Santos of Colombia
© Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty ImagesLeicy Santos of Colombia

After rough opening performances, Argentina and Colombia are desperate to steady the ship as tournament play continues. The Albiceleste were stunned 2-0 by the United States in a result few saw coming.

Meanwhile, Colombia had tougher debut, surrendering a 4-1 loss to Canada. With both sides searching for their first points and momentum at stake, expect a high-intensity showdown as each team looks to get its campaign back on track.

When will the Argentina vs Colombia match be played?

Argentina will face Colombia in the Matchday 2 of the 2026 SheBelieves Cup this Wednesday, March 4, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 PM (ET).

Maria Bonsegundo of Argentina – Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

Maria Bonsegundo of Argentina – Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

Argentina vs Colombia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM
CT: 2:30 PM
MT: 1:30 PM
PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Argentina vs Colombia in the USA

Don’t miss a single minute of this 2026 SheBelieves Cup clash between Argentina and Colombia live in the United States on UNIVERSO, truTV USA and HBO Max.

