Where to watch Newcastle vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Newcastle square off with Manchester United in a Matchday 29 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

Momentum is building at Old Trafford after Manchester United rallied from an early deficit to earn a hard-fought 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, a result that keeps their UEFA Champions League hopes firmly intact. The Red Devils sit third in their group with little room for slip-ups, knowing every point is crucial in the race for qualification.

Next up is a pivotal clash with Newcastle United, who are looking to bounce back from a narrow 3-2 loss to Everton, making this matchup critical for both sides as the table tightens. Don’t miss what promises to be a high-stakes showdown with major implications.

When will the Newcastle vs Manchester United match be played?

Newcastle receive Manchester United this Wednesday, March 4, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 29. Kickoff is set for 3:15 PM (ET).

Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United – George Wood/Getty Images

Newcastle vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester United in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Newcastle and Manchester United in the USA on Peacock Premium.