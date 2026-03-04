Trending topics:
Where to watch Newcastle vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Newcastle take on Manchester United in a Matchday 29 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch via TV and streaming.

By Leonardo Herrera

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United
© Stu Forster/Getty ImagesBruno Fernandes of Manchester United

Newcastle square off with Manchester United in a Matchday 29 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Newcastle vs Manchester United online in the US on Peacock]

Momentum is building at Old Trafford after Manchester United rallied from an early deficit to earn a hard-fought 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, a result that keeps their UEFA Champions League hopes firmly intact. The Red Devils sit third in their group with little room for slip-ups, knowing every point is crucial in the race for qualification.

Next up is a pivotal clash with Newcastle United, who are looking to bounce back from a narrow 3-2 loss to Everton, making this matchup critical for both sides as the table tightens. Don’t miss what promises to be a high-stakes showdown with major implications.

When will the Newcastle vs Manchester United match be played?

Newcastle receive Manchester United this Wednesday, March 4, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 29. Kickoff is set for 3:15 PM (ET).

Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United – George Wood/Getty Images

Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United – George Wood/Getty Images

Newcastle vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:15 PM
CT: 2:15 PM
MT: 1:15 PM
PT: 12:15 PM

How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester United in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Newcastle and Manchester United in the USA on Peacock Premium.

