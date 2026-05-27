NY Yankees’ Amed Rosario proves Kauffman Stadium brings out the best in his career

The New York Yankees continue to prove they are completely all-in on bringing a World Series title back to the Bronx, and infielder Amed Rosario is cementing himself as a lethal weapon in that pursuit following a standout performance at Kauffman Stadium.

Another dominant performance from the New York Yankees has generated immense buzz surrounding their hot start to the regular season. This time, utility man Amed Rosario took center stage, anchoring the Bronx Bombers’ offensive explosion with a monster night: launching two home runs, driving in 4 RBIs, and scoring 3 runs as part of a 4-for-6 showcase at the plate.

The vintage performance was a nostalgic nod to Rosario’s 2021 campaign with the Cleveland Guardians, when he logged his second career multi-homer game at Kauffman Stadium. Five years after reaching that milestone in Kansas City, Rosario repeated history in the exact same ballpark, highlighting a game that gave Yankees fans plenty to smile about.

Prior to Tuesday’s slugfest, Rosario’s only other multi-homer games came during his early days with the New York Mets—specifically against the Arizona Diamondbacks in May 2018—alongside a separate two-homer performance against the Oakland Athletics earlier this season.

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Meanwhile, infielder Jose Caballero found himself in the starting lineup against the Royals on Tuesday, just as manager Aaron Boone was opening up to the media about the reality of their complex player-manager relationship. On a night when nearly every Yankee hit the cover off the ball, Caballero was one of the few bats kept quiet by Royals pitching.

Rosario with his SECOND homer of the night pic.twitter.com/Sl8tahOpn4 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 27, 2026

Rosario’s performance so far this season

The Yankees are finding a highly reliable weapon in Rosario, whose versatility and timely hitting are shaping up to be major assets as New York eyes a deep postseason run and a World Series berth. Beyond his recent fireworks against Kansas City, he has consistently proven he is built to handle the bright lights and high-pressure expectations of playing in the Bronx.

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At-Bats (AB): 86

Batting Average (AVG): .279

On-Base Percentage (OBP): .316

Slugging Percentage (SLG): .547

On-Base Plus Slugging (OPS): .863

Home Runs (HR): 6

Runs Batted In (RBI): 20

Stolen Bases (SB): 0

With a stat line like that and a clear knack for coming through in big moments, Rosario’s continued production will be vital for a Yankees franchise currently navigating a minefield of roster adversity. Sustaining this offensive depth is crucial, especially with high-profile injuries lingering over the club, most notably the rotation setback to co-ace Max Fried, which Boone addressed with reporters earlier this week.