Aaron Boone reveals the reality behind his relationship with Jose Caballero in the NY Yankees

Following another authoritative performance by the New York Yankees in their series finale victory over the Kansas City Royals, manager Aaron Boone pulled back the curtain on the current state of his relationship with Jose Caballero.

The New York Yankees enter the summer as consensus World Series favorites for many around baseball. A stellar 32-22 start to the regular season has proven that Aaron Boone‘s club is all-in on a title run, and one of the most surprising catalysts behind that success has been infielder Jose Caballero.

Following a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals, Boone was asked about his dynamic with Caballero, prompting a candid response from the skipper. “Cabby and I have a love-hate,” Boone said with a grin. “He’ll drive you nuts sometimes, and then you want to give him a hug.”

Caballero has transformed into a staple in Boone’s lineup, cementing himself as an indispensable asset with his stellar defense at shortstop. However, his fiery, high-maintenance demeanor on the diamond can occasionally prove to be a tightrope walk for his manager to navigate.

Advertisement

With Anthony Volpe making an impact upon his return, Boone now faces a looming playing-time crunch at shortstop. Managing two productive players at the same position is a good problem to have, especially as the Yankees navigate concurrent roster stress in the starting rotation following Max Fried’s discouraging injury update.

Jose Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees prepares in the dugout.

Is Caballero hard to handle?

Boone has been open with the media regarding Caballero’s intense, hyper-aggressive, and emotionally volatile style of play, traits that make him a force on the field but occasionally difficult to manage over the course of a grueling 162-game season.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Caballero is an inveterate trash-talker who wears his emotions on his sleeve, occasionally boiling over when things don’t go his way. Yet, for all the headaches his fiery nature might cause, he remains a winning player capable of altering a game in a flash—like turning a rallying cry into a clutch triple—underscoring his deep commitment to the team.

While Boone and Caballero continue to balance their high-energy working relationship, Volpe is making his case for a permanent spot in the lineup, punctuated by delivering the game-winning play in Sunday’s series finale against the Royals.