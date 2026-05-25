NY Yankees manager Aaron Boone shares concerning injury update on Max Fried

Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees hit a major snag with Max Fried's latest injury update, as the left-hander underwent preliminary X-rays to determine the severity of the damage.

After the happiness for Gerrit Cole’s season debut against the Tampa Bay Rays, the good vibes in the Bronx were abruptly halted on Monday. The New York Yankees and their fan base were awaiting the return of Cole, but manager Aaron Boone quickly dampened the mood by delivering a concerning injury update on another key piece of the rotation, Max Fried.

The Yankees‘ recently acquired co-ace suffered an injury a couple of weeks ago, and Boone revealed to reporters on Monday that Fried’s latest elbow X-rays offered little reason for optimism. “There’s nothing really that would say he can start the ramp-up process yet,” Boone said, per Greg Joyce of the New York Post.

The discouraging update means fans will have to wait even longer to see Cole and Fried anchoring the rotation together, a dream scenario delayed since Cole was sidelined with an injury ahead of the 2025 campaign.

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Despite the rotation setback, the Yankees are already looking toward the summer trade deadline, with rumors swirling regarding their potential interest in Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. In the meantime, New York is focused on maintaining its momentum ahead of the midseason mark; the Bronx Bombers currently sit at 31-22 after grinding out a 2-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals in Sunday’s series finale.

Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees pitches.

Fried injury update on perspective

The setback for Fried throws a massive wrench into the Yankees’ pitching plans. Acquired to form a devastating one-two punch alongside Cole, the left-hander’s halted rehabilitation process means the New York bullpen will continue to shoulder a heavy burden.

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With Boone offering no definitive timetable for Fried to restart his throwing program, team doctors are reportedly expected to re-evaluate the elbow in the coming days to determine, according to Boone, if structural damage requires a more aggressive treatment plan.

Yankees trade deadline rumors

With Fried sidelined and Cole still working his way back to game shape, General Manager Brian Cashman is expected to be highly aggressive ahead of the July 31 deadline, according to some analysts on ESPN.

If the Bronx Bombers want to sustain their current 31-22 pace and solidify themselves as true World Series contenders, pulling off a blockbuster move for a frontline starter like Skubal may shift from a luxury to an absolute necessity.

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