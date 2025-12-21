Trending topics:
MLB

NY Yankees and other franchises may have the opportunity to sign an experienced Japanese player this season

Amidst the swirling rumors of standout Japanese players joining MLB, the New York Yankees have emerged as one of the franchises potentially looking to strengthen their roster with a new addition for the upcoming season.

By Santiago Tovar

Aaron Boone looks on in an MLB game.
© Getty ImagesAaron Boone looks on in an MLB game.

Expectations are running high for the Japanese players posted by MLB during the offseason to secure deals with league franchises. While potential teams like the New York Yankees are rumored to be interested, a previously overlooked option may emerge for MLB teams as the signing deadline approaches.

In a recent interview with Yahoo Japan, seasoned pitcher Takahiro Norimoto shared his aspirations to join MLB after reaching free agency. “I haven’t received any offers, so it might take a little more time. I’m working towards the possibility of playing overseas. I feel like overseas is my number one priority,” Norimoto stated.

At 35 years old, Norimoto believes there is still an opportunity to play in the MLB, despite his age. While the Yankees could show interest, they are not the only team that might consider him, as other franchises have also expressed interest in signing Japanese players.

The successful integration of Japanese standouts by the Los Angeles Dodgers has sparked a surge in interest among teams looking to sign players from Japan. Consequently, Norimoto could become an intriguing possibility for franchises as they plan for the upcoming season.

Norimoto’s career and stats: A closer look

With 13 years in the Japanese league, Norimoto has amassed impressive stats, boasting a career ERA of 3.12 across 1,838 innings pitched. His steady performance underscores his readiness and eagerness to seize the opportunity to play in MLB.

His stats from the most recent season include:

  • Appearances (G): 56
  • ERA: 3.05
  • Saves (SV): 16
  • Holds (HLD): 10
  • Innings Pitched (IP): 56.0
  • Strikeouts (SO): 43
  • WHIP: 1.43
Among his illustrious personal achievements, he led the league in strikeouts for five consecutive seasons and set a world professional record by recording 10 or more strikeouts in eight consecutive games.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
