MLB Rumors: NY Yankees reportedly set to reunite with former player for upcoming season

Adding a new player to the roster is always a positive move for the New York Yankees, and this time a reported reunion is on the horizon. Fans had high expectations for offseason acquisitions, and now they’re seeing the silver lining with a player set to rejoin the Yankees for the 2026 MLB season.

Per a report by Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees have signed Paul Blackburn for the upcoming season. This return, which the franchise is expected to announce through its official communication channels, could significantly impact the 32-year-old pitcher’s career.

Blackburn began the last regular season with the New York Mets before the Yankees brought him on for the remainder of the 2025 MLB season. He played a crucial role in the organization’s postseason aspirations, helping to the Yankees’ successful playoff run.

Now, with the opportunity to be a part of the roster from the start, manager Aaron Boone will likely anticipate the same level of dedication Blackburn demonstrated in 2025, hoping he can aid in the Yankees’ pursuit of a title in the upcoming season.

Paul Blackburn #58 of the New York Yankees pitches.

Blackburn’s experience in the MLB

Aside from player talent, franchises strive for a balanced mix of veterans and young talent to effectively compete for the World Series title. In this context, Blackburn stands out as a seasoned MLB player who fits the bill for such a competitive challenge.

With nine years in the league, 101 games under his belt, a career ERA of 4.97, and experience with three different franchises (Oakland Athletics, Mets, and Yankees), Blackburn could be a valuable asset moving forward.

With this reported addition, the Yankees aim to strengthen their roster and strive for a strong comeback in the upcoming regular season, much to the delight of their fans.

Blackburn’s contract with the Yankees

Heyman reported that Blackburn will be receiving a guaranteed $2 million, with an additional $100,000 for reaching each of the following innings pitched milestones: 80, 90, 100, 110, and 120. This structure brings the potential total of the contract to $2.5 million. Heyman shared these details on his X account.

