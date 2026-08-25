NY Yankees confirm Giancarlo Stanton injury setback as fans fear for end of an era

New York Yankees fans already fear for the worst after the team announced Giancarlo Stanton will stay on the injured list for a while longer.

Giancarlo Stanton was already trending toward missing the remainder of the 2026 MLB season, and the New York Yankees‘ latest announcement may have confirmed it. Needless to say, it didn’t take long for the fanbase to jump to conclusions.

“Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: Transferred DH/OF Giancarlo Stanton to the 60-day injured list,” as announced on the Yankees’ X account. It was also confirmed New York will be resorting to reliever Justin Topa, who was called up to the active roster.

The Yankees’ announcement came on the heels of Aaron Boone’s concerning update on Stanton’s health. Dealing with a calf strain, the veteran slugger suffered a setback to his other calf, prompting a 60-day IL designation. Stanton had been on the 10-day IL since April.

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With a little over a month left in the season, it seems this is all she wrote for Stanton’s chances of returning in 2026. The Yankees have yet to confirm that, but all signs point in that direction. Moreover, fans don’t need to be told in order to make their own assumptions.

Giancarlo Stanton #27 outfield the New York Yankees looks on.

NY Yankees fans react to Stanton’s 60-day IL

Although he made his best effort to return in the 2026 MLB season, it seems it won’t be enough. As Stanton remains sidelined and on the IL, fans reacted to the club’s announcement with nostalgic and deflated messages.

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“Thank you for everything Big G,” one fan wrote in a comment that perfectly captures how the fanbase feels. Not only is Stanton’s season likely over, many believe he won’t be back with the Yankees in 2027. “Wow, this might actually be the last of Stanton in stripes,” another fan replied to the Yankees’ post.

NY Yankees out of patience

Missing time with injuries too often, the Yankees’ trust may have run out with Stanton. In 2026 alone, Stanton suffered three injury setbacks just when New York expected him to return.

Stanton’s monstrous 13-year, $325 million deal does create some hurdles for the Yankees, but it’s not as if they can’t clear them. It will come at a cost, indeed, but at some point, the Pinstripers will have to bite the bullet. Perhaps the time has come.

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Stanton’s last full season was in 2018, and since the Yankees acquired him in 2017, they have no World Series title to show for it. There’s little reason to believe that will change soon, and if it does in 2026, it won’t be with Stanton playing a big role—if any role at all.

Can Yankees move on from Stanton?

Trading Stanton isn’t possible unless he waives his full no-trade clause. And with Stanton signed through 2027, including a club option for 2028, the only way New York can part ways with him is by designating him for assignment (DFA). In that case, the Yankees would have to foot the bill for his salary.

Thanks to the Miami Marlins covering $10 million of the investment, New York is due to pay Stanton $15 million in 2027. By the looks of it, and judging by how fans are reacting, the Bronx Bombers may pay Stanton that figure only for him to move on from the Bronx.

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Stanton’s stats in 2026

Judging by the noise around him, it looks like Stanton is out for the year. Thus, his numbers through 24 games in the 2026 MLB season may be final, and perhaps his last ever in the Show. In 2026, Stanton recorded eight runs, 23 hits, and three home runs. Moreover, he posted a .256 AVG, .302 OBP, .422 SLG, and .724 OPS.

The door is now open for all sorts of rumors. Will Stanton call it a career? Will he be back in 2027? And if he does, will he call New York home, or is he off to another city? That’s all buzz for the offseason and the dog days of winter. New York has bigger fish to fry with the postseason coming up, and unfortunately, it looks like Stanton won’t be a factor.