NY Yankees contradict Aaron Boone, Fernando Cruz with injury-list decision

Despite previous comments from Fernando Cruz and Aaron Boone, the New York Yankees didn't hesitate to place the right-handed pitcher on the injured list.

The New York Yankees just contradicted Fernando Cruz and Aaron Boone with their latest roster move in the 2026 MLB campaign. Shortly after relief pitcher Cruz downplayed his recent struggles amid fatigue rumors, the Bronx Bombers placed the right-handed pitcher on the injured list (IL).

White lie or not, Cruz and Boone weren’t being completely transparent when speaking about the pitcher’s health. Either that, or his status worsened overnight, leading to him being placed on the MLB injured list with an issue in his throwing elbow.

“Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: Placed RHP Fernando Cruz on the 15-day injured list with right elbow discomfort,” as announced on the club’s X account (@Yankees).

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What had Boone said about Cruz?

Asked whether Cruz was playing through fatigue or something worse, and if that had something to do with the reliever’s struggles during New York’s 9-7 loss to the Houston Astros, Boone brushed off those concerns. He admitted fatigue is always a factor at this stage of the season, but he didn’t make too much of it.

Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout.

At the very least, the manager showed no signs of there being any fire behind the smoke. Thus, upon learning that Cruz was headed to the 15-day IL, fans had reason to feel as if the truth had been hidden from them.

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“Yes, [fatigue] is always part of it at this time of the year,” Boone admitted during his postgame media availability. “But he’s just been hurt in some situations, behind in some counts where they have a pitch in their area and haven’t missed it.“

Another pitcher goes down for the Yankees

It’s becoming a sorry sight at this point for the Yankees. Their rotation loses key names almost on a daily basis. With Cruz, however, there’s reason to believe there may not be much to worry about. Similarly to Boone’s update on Max Fried’s timeline, Cruz’s IL stint may be a bit of a “phantom” one.

Indeed, he’s dealing with a hiccup, but it doesn’t seem to be one that could put his season in jeopardy. In the end, the 15-day IL may have been the safest option Boone and New York landed on to give their reliever a much-needed rest. Were the season looking different, the Yankees may not have sidelined Cruz.

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This way, they can get the northpaw relief pitcher back energized for the pennant race later in the year. Plus, after watching the bullpen derail against Houston, making some changes and bringing in fresh air doesn’t feel like the worst idea in the world.