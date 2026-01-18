NY Yankees could be pushed aside in race for All-Star RHP also drawing NY Mets interest

The New York Yankees continue to explore options on the offseason market, but a new report suggests they are essentially out of the race, along with the New York Mets, for Freddy Peralta, with the Dodgers now making a strong push to land the two-time All-Star right-hander.

The report comes from Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital on X (@z101digital): “SOURCE: The Dodgers strongly pushing for All-Star Freddy Peralta on trade market. The talks are becoming increasingly intense.” With that, the reigning World Series champions appear to be going all-in to acquire him.

Peralta is a relatively affordable pitcher for any team, and according to Bleacher Report and other outlets, the Brewers have continued to receive trade offers for him. “The Milwaukee Brewers are still receiving trade offers for starting pitcher Freddy Peralta, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman,” Joseph Zucker recently wrote for Bleacher Report.

How much would a pitcher like Peralta cost?

If he remains in Milwaukee, Peralta is scheduled to make $8 million in 2026. Any team pursuing him, in this case, a race now led by the Dodgers, would likely need to offer $10 million or more in value, including at least one player or prospect, which is what the Brewers would be seeking.

“Milwaukee wouldn’t come away totally empty-handed if he left as a free agent. The team would receive a compensatory draft pick, and there’s something to be said for the additional revenue another postseason run would bring,” Zucker wrote.

Last season, Peralta made 33 starts in the regular season and posted a new personal-best record of 17–6. It marked his third straight year with 10-plus wins and another season with 200-plus strikeouts, bringing his total to 614 strikeouts since 2023.