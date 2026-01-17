NY Yankees Drama: Scott Boras reportedly waiting on key moment to decide Cody Bellinger’s future

The New York Yankees remain firm as they wait for a response from Cody Bellinger, but a new report from Bill Madden notes that Scott Boras is still holding out hope that another team will come in with a larger offer and has not lost faith that it could happen.

“Yankees long ago determined 5 yrs at $31–32m was a more-than-fair value offer for Bellinger, who is a nice player but in no way a superstar. Boras is still hoping to find a ‘one dumb owner’ to top that in both years and AAV. If one does, the Yankees are prepared to move on,” Madden wrote for the Daily News.

That final part of Madden’s report is especially telling, as it underscores that the Yankees have no interest in entering a bidding war. The offer they currently have on the table for Bellinger, believed to be in the $150–$160 million range, is viewed by the organization as more than sufficient for a player of his caliber.

Could another team top the Yankees’ offer?

According to what Madden is reporting, Boras is seeking a bit more for his client, meaning that if another MLB team were to come in around $170 million, there is a strong chance Bellinger would take that deal instead. For context, the Phillies were willing to offer Bo Bichette close to $200 million, an offer he ultimately rejected. Philadelphia, or another club, could theoretically offer Bellinger less than that over a similar number of years and still land him.

Negotiating with Boras is rarely simple. In 2023, former Miami Marlins president David Samson described dealing with the powerful agent as a “nightmare,” explaining that during his time in Florida, the organization often avoided young players represented by Boras altogether.

As for a possible Bellinger pivot to the Mets, given the limited relationship between Boras and the Mets, Master Flip (@masterflip_) weighed in on X: “The Mets have had minimal dealings with Scott Boras this winter. Luke Weaver is the only free agent they’ve signed who is represented by Boras Corporation. Could Boras push Bellinger to accept a Mets deal to strengthen his relationship with the Mets?”