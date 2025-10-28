NY Yankees fans remind Aroldis Chapman why they don’t want him back

When fans learn that some players are considering a return to their former teams, reactions can vary. However, in the case of Aroldis Chapman and his potential return to the New York Yankees, the reception is notably different. When asked about rejoining the Yankees next season, Chapman issued a firm statement, prompting an equally passionate response from fans.

In an interview with Swing Completo, Chapman expressed unequivocally that there is no chance he would come back to the Yankees. Following his statement, fans were quick to remind him of past grievances during his tenure with the organization, underscoring the mutual dissatisfaction.

“In Aroldis Chapman’s time as a Yankee: Didn’t show up to a mandatory workout ahead of the playoffs because he wasn’t guaranteed a roster spot in 2022; got a new tattoo during the season that became infected and was put on the 15-day IL; hurt the team’s postseason chances catastrophically in 2019, 2020, and 2022. The feeling is very much mutual,” a fan posted on their X account.

At 37, Chapman is contemplating his future, expressing interest in playing for the Boston Red Sox next season. He joined the team this year in pursuit of another World Series title, but the Red Sox’s ambitions were cut short in their battle against the Dodgers.

Chapman’s full statement

Aroldis Chapman recently addressed rumors about a possible return to his former team, making it abundantly clear to fans and the organization that he has no interest in rejoining the franchise or taking any position with the team.

“No way. Not even dead. If I were told that I was being traded to New York, I’d pack my things and go home. I’ll retire right on the spot if that happens. I’m not crazy. Never again … I dealt with a lot of disrespect there,” Chapman stated.

Was Chapman important for the Yankees?

Analyzing Chapman’s tenure with the Yankees reveals that his performance did not quite meet expectations. Over seven years with the team, from 2016 to 2023, he took the mound 315 times in the regular season and made 17 postseason appearances wearing the iconic pinstripe jersey.

During his time in New York, Chapman allowed 185 hits, 106 runs, 96 earned runs, and 25 home runs. He also issued 153 walks, including 4 intentional, while striking out an impressive 453 batters.

Despite these figures, Chapman never secured a World Series title with the Yankees, and his postseason contributions were underwhelming. In 21.0 innings pitched during the playoffs, he gave up 12 hits, 4 runs, 4 earned runs, and 2 home runs.

