Who throws the fastest pitch for the New York Yankees?

Velocity has always been part of the New York Yankees’ mystique. From historic fireballers to today’s bullpen arms, speed on the mound carries a special weight in the Bronx, where a pitch’s sizzle can electrify an entire stadium.

In recent seasons, radar guns at Yankee Stadium have often become as much a spectacle as the scoreboard itself. Every blazing fastball is met with gasps, cheers and comparisons to legends who once defined the franchise.

Yet in a roster filled with power arms, only one can hold the title of fastest. That distinction sparks debates among fans, analysts and stat trackers alike—reminding everyone that pure speed remains one of MLB’s greatest thrills.

The fastest pitch in Yankees history: Who holds the record?

When it comes to sheer velocity in the Bronx, Aroldis Chapman is the undisputed king. On July 18, 2016, he unleashed a 105.1 mph fastball against the Baltimore Orioles, marking the fastest pitch ever recorded by a Yankees pitcher in the Statcast era.

Aroldis Chapman #54 of the New York Yankees celebrates their 5 to 2 win in 2017. (Source: Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The sheer force of that pitch left hitters staggered and instantly cemented his legacy as one of the most electric arms in franchise history. That record-setting night wasn’t an isolated incident.

He routinely threw pitches exceeding 100 mph, including multiple 104+ mph fastballs in the same game. His ability to combine velocity with pinpoint control turned the Yankees’ bullpen into a feared weapon, one capable of shutting down even the most potent lineups.

Every radar gun reading became a spectacle, energizing the stadium and leaving fans in awe. His dominance extends beyond regular-season games. In the 2017 ALCS against the Houston Astros, he delivered a 104.8 mph fastball under postseason pressure, proving that even the highest-stakes moments couldn’t slow his arm.

Across multiple seasons, he consistently sits atop Yankees velocity leaderboards, reinforcing the notion that speed isn’t just about raw numbers — it’s about impact, intimidation, and the kind of electric presence that only elite pitchers can bring to the mound.

Top 5 fastest recorded pitches in New York Yankees history