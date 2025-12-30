The New York Mets‘ activity in MLB free agency hasn’t been completely satisfying for the fanbase. The front office has a chance to change that by snatching Cody Bellinger from the New York Yankees, in a saga that has turned into a dramatic waiting game.

Patience may prove the difference in the battle for the free agent outfielder, as the market appears to have stalled in recent days. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets and pretty much all MLB teams may have to wait until 2026 for the offseason moves to heat up again.

“I think the market will move after the New Year. It feels like most people are on vacation, or it’s a strategy to ‘slow play’ it,” Heyman said Monday in an appearance on B/R Walk-Off.

This situation isn’t exclusive to Bellinger and the Mets or Yankees, the market has been quiet for most MLB teams during the holidays. For instance, Japanese sensation Tatsuya Imai recently admitted not having concrete offers despite his posting deadline drawing nearer.

NY Mets fans still waiting for more moves

Mets fans, who have already seen Pete Alonso’s exit but could watch even more players leave, have grown impatient with president of baseball operations David Stearns due to the team’s offseason activity, despite the signings made in late December.

“Stearns been on vacation since the Soto signing last year,” a user on X wrote. “Mets done with any big moves unless they willing to sign a 1-2 yr contract or a minor league signing,” another fan weighed in.

Other users understand that inactivity at this point of the year is inevitable, even though that doesn’t sit well with everyone. “The MLB offseason is by far the worst of all major sports,” a fan wrote.

Bellinger’s options may be down to the New York franchises

Either way, there are no signs of what Bellinger will do next year. The Mets have reportedly identified an alternative target to Bellinger, since the contract length might be a serious obstacle in their pursuit of the first baseman.

Coming off a bounceback season before turning 31 in July, Bellinger might be trying to seize the open market to land the last big deal in his career. The Mets have already snatched a Yankees star by handing a big contract to Juan Soto last year. We’ll have to wait and see whether the Orange and Blue break the bank on a long-term deal again, or if Bellinger stays loyal to the Yankees after his 2025 success.