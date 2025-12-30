NY Yankees News: Aaron Boone challenges Anthony Volpe for 2026 comeback

Breaking into the contender conversation for the 2026 MLB season can depend on several factors. The New York Yankees are eager to return to the World Series as soon as possible, and for Aaron Boone, having a competitive roster at his disposal will be essential—along with getting key players like Anthony Volpe back on track.

The drop in Volpe’s performance can be attributed to several factors, though the torn left labrum he suffered may have had a negative impact. Boone knows he needs him back at the highest possible level if the Yankees want to be a serious contender next season.

“We’ve got to get that number to go up,” manager said via MLB.com. “There’s a lot of different ways to do that, whether it’s getting on base more and hitting for a higher average, or whether it’s being more consistent on the power front.”

Boone also addressed the defensive side of Volpe’s game: “For the noise around him this year and the struggles he went through defensively in the middle of the season. I think it’s really important to know how good he was the final two months, which is more in line — defensively speaking — with who he’s been these first few years.”

Anthony Volpe hits a three run home run at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2025.

“He’s had a lot of success offensively, but he’s obviously had a lot of valleys, too,” Boone finally concluded. “The challenge for us and for him is going to be to shore up those things to make him more consistent.”

Returning to his best form

As he works his way back from injury, Anthony Volpe is determined to elevate his game and improve upon his previous season’s stats of a .212 batting average, 19 home runs, and 72 RBIs.

While his .663 OPS showed room for growth, the Yankees are optimistic about his return to the lineup, with expectations that he will be back on the field before May.

Eyes on the future

The New York Yankees are taking a long-term view at the shortstop position, keeping a close eye on the rapid development of top prospect George Lombard Jr. While the team remains hopeful that Anthony Volpe can stabilize his offensive numbers upon his return, Boone has a potential replacement lined up in the 20-year-old infielder.

Lombard Jr. is coming off a strong 2025 campaign where he flashed elite defensive skills and swiped 35 bases, positioning himself as the primary internal alternative should Volpe continue to struggle.