MLB Rumors: NY Yankees, Phillies, and NY Mets confront surprise contender in Imai pursuit

The anticipation surrounding Tatsuya Imai’s potential move to the MLB is reaching fever pitch. While rumors swirl about his discussions with various MLB franchises, a surprising contender has emerged among his potential suitors. Alongside powerhouses like the New York Yankees, New York Mets, and Philadelphia Phillies, the Chicago White Sox have become a notable presence in the race to sign Imai.

According to a report from Yahoo Japan, the Chicago White Sox have surprisingly entered the fray. “Though the Yankees and Phillies are traditionally viewed as potential destinations, the White Sox, amid their team rebuilding efforts, have emerged as frontrunners,” reported Yahoo Japan.

The White Sox’s emergence as contenders for Imai is unexpected, particularly after their recent signing of Munetaka Murakami, a player who commented why did he prefer Chicago over the Yankees, Mets, and Phillies. Murakami’s decision to join the White Sox has added an intriguing layer to their pursuit of Imai.

This development has heightened the anticipation within the MLB community for Imai’s decision. Imai, a player recently posted by the MLB, has generated significant buzz regarding his transition to the U.S., and the Yankees fanbase, alongside the Mets and Phillies ones, are expecting him to play for them.

Tatsuya Imai pitches in the Japanese league.

White Sox’s offseason acquisitions bolster ambitions

In addition to the potential signing of Imai and the acquisition of Murakami, the White Sox have been active this offseason, signaling their intent to make a substantial impact in 2026 after a disappointing 2025 season.

Key additions include:

Anthony Kay, LHP: 2 years, $12 million

Sean Newcomb, LHP: 1 year, $4.5 million

Everson Pereira, OF: Acquired via trade (Nov 18)

Tanner Murray, INF/OF: Acquired via trade (Nov 18)

Tristan Peters, LF: Acquired via trade (Dec 18)

These additions, alongside their current roster, showcase the White Sox’s determination to reclaim greatness and their interest to compete against big franchises like the Phillies, reminiscent of their triumphant 2005 World Series win against the Houston Astros.

