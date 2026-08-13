NY Giants rookie Malachi Fields impresses teammates, makes a push for WR2 spot

The New York Giants have rookie Malachi Fields as one of their top prospects heading into the 2026 NFL season.

While there is optimism that Malik Nabers will be available for Week 1, the New York Giants have plenty of reasons to feel confident about their passing attack. Rookie Malachi Fields has impressed everyone throughout his preparation and is ready to become Jaxson Dart’s alternative weapon through the air.

“I’ve been very impressed with Malachi and the things that he’s doing. He’s definitely a great young player,” Jameis Winston said to the press. “I just think his hunger, man, coming in day in and day out to get better. He has a great rapport with Jaxson (Dart). Man, he’s curious. He’s curious about what is required to be the best. And I think when you have that mindset, when you focus on what you love, it’s a setup for success.”

Jason Pinnock described him as a “freak athlete”: “Like, if I had to say one glaring thing, is ball skills. He caught a dagger, like a dig, over the middle early, and this was OTAs, and it was like, he was just levitating. I was kind of just waiting for him to come down. So, nah, he’s a freak. Freak athlete.”

Advertisement

What can fields bring to the Giants’ offense?

In his final college season at Notre Dame in 2025, Malachi Fields caught 36 passes for 630 yards and 5 touchdowns, averaging a personal-best 17.5 yards per reception. Selected by the New York Giants in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the 6-foot-4, 218-pound receiver brings a imposing physical presence and exceptional contested-catch ability.

Malachi Fields #0 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates after a touchdown.

Fields gives Jaxson Dart a big-bodied, reliable boundary and red-zone target to complement Malik Nabers, providing Dart with a physical playmaker who can win 50-50 balls downfield and ease his transition into leading the Giants’ offense.

Advertisement

The Giants’ important receiving corps

While they await Malik Nabers’ full recovery and with the additions of talents such as Darnell Mooney and Odell Beckham Jr., the Giants, led by John Harbaugh, have one of the most important receiving corps in the NFC.

LWR SWR RWR Malik Nabers Calvin Austin III Darius Slayton Malachi Fields JuJu Smith-Schuster Darnell Mooney Odell Beckham Jr. Braxton Berrios Isaiah Hodgins Jalin Hyatt Xavier Gipson Dalen Cambre Ryan Miller