NY Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. gets brutally honest about recent batting struggles

New York Yankees' second baseman Jazz Chisholm is going through a rough patch.

The New York Yankees had high expectations for Jazz Chisholm Jr. but the fact is the second baseman is struggling. Offensively, the Bahamas-born player is not being able to produce any impact, and he’s come forward to admit he is out of options.

Per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, Chisholm is really frustrated. “If I knew, I would already have fixed the problem. Even when I think I’m getting going hitting, it’s still an out.” Chisholm literally doesn’t know what to do to solve this rough patch.

Aaron Boone even warned Jazz Chisholm for missed opportunities. The sun is coming down on the second baseman. Hence, he either steps up his level or his days as part of the Bronx Bombers could be on a countdown.

Advertisement

Chisholm’s 2026 MLB stats

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is having a tough 2026 season with the New York Yankees, marked by a significant drop in his offensive numbers and a recent slump in production. So, what are his numbers in 2026?

This might be the most Jazz Chisholm Jr. sequence of events of all time pic.twitter.com/gmra2Rm453 — Big League Digest (@BigLeagueDigest) August 12, 2026

Batting Average: Down to .216

Down to .216 On-Base Percentage (OBP): .296

.296 Slugging Percentage (SLG): .391

.391 OPS: .687 (down over .120 points from his previous form)

.687 (down over .120 points from his previous form) Home Runs & RBI: 17 home runs and 48 RBIs through 112 games

Advertisement

Who can replace Jazz Chisholm?

Luis Garcia Jr. is the primary option to replace Jazz Chisholm Jr. Following his acquisition in a trade, Garcia can step in at second base or rotate through the infield and designated hitter spots as Chisholm heads toward unrestricted free agency.