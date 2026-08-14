Is Bo Nix playing today? Broncos’ starting QB vs Falcons in Week 1 of 2026 NFL Preseason

The Denver Broncos kick off their 2026 NFL Preseason Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, where questions remain over whether Bo Nix plays today.

The Denver Broncos look to start on the right foot in NFL Preseason Week 1 as they face the Atlanta Falcons, who will likely use Tua Tagovailoa. However, questions remained in the air regarding whether Bo Nix would play today for Denver.

Unfortunately for the Broncos, Nix will not take the field. Quarterback Bo Nix will not play in the Denver Broncos preseason opener at Atlanta, coach Sean Payton said Wednesday. Sam Ehlinger and Jarrett Stidham will each play a half against the Falcons on Friday night.

Nix is coming off two right ankle surgeries in the offseason but did not miss any snaps at training camp. Payton said he will play when the Broncos host the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 21 and again a week later against the Minnesota Vikings.

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Waiting to see Nix

Payton said the decision to sit Nix has nothing to do with the rash of injuries on the offensive line, particularly at center, where the team has had three players get hurt, including Michael Deiter, whom Payton said is out for the season with a quadriceps injury. Starting center Luke Wattenberg (arm) and backup Alex Forsyth (ankle) are also sidelined.

Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos.

Payton said the decision to sit Nix in the preseason opener was made a month ago, but that if this were the regular season, he would expect Nix to play and be 100%. The Broncos’ other starters are expected to suit up for about 15 plays.

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What happened to Nix?

Nix suffered a fractured right ankle in the closing minutes of the Broncos’ AFC divisional-round playoff win over the Buffalo Bills in January, had an initial surgery to repair the fracture in the days following the game, and then had a follow-up surgery in April to treat bone spurs in the same ankle.

He missed most of the on-field work in the Broncos’ offseason program and threw on only a limited basis in their mandatory minicamp in June. Nix faces pressure this NFL season. During his rookie season in 2024, Nix played in 17 games. He completed 66.3% of his pass attempts for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, while also running for 430 yards and four more scores.

Last season, the 26-year-old quarterback threw for 3,931 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, while completing 63.4% of his passes. He also chipped in with 356 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.