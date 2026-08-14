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Is Jayden Daniels playing today? Commanders’ starting QB vs Dolphins in 2026 NFL Preseason Week 1

Jayden Daniels faces a 'prove-it' year as the Washington Commanders quarterback. Does that mean he will play in the preseason game against the Miami Dolphins?

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders
© Scott Taetsch/Getty ImagesJayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels will face a very important season for him as the Washington Commanders need to know they have a solid quarterback. However, as they play the Miami Dolphins in preseason, it’s not as wise to send an injury prone signal-caller to the field for a meaningless game.

According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports, it’s highly unlikely that Jayden Daniels will play vs Miami Dolphins. This comes after a very hectic 36 hours for Daniels. Jayden Daniels is in the middle of a controversy where he feels disrespected by LSU. However, per Finlay, that controversy has nothing to do with Daniels not playing.

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On the flip side, Malik Willis will actually play for the Dolphins vs. Commanders. Jayden Daniels is coming off a very bad sophomore year where he didn’t play well and suffered a lot of injuries as well.

Jayden Daniels’ preseason stats

Given that 2024 was his rookie year, Daniels did manage to log some preseason stats. However, after a stellar rookie season, he was pretty much rested throughout the 2025 season by the Commanders and he is scheduled to play a minimal role this year.

YearTeamCompAttYardsTDINTRatingCarriesRush YdsRush TD
2024Washington Commanders121512300100.83161
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Commanders’ preseason schedule

The Commanders will be on the road quite a lot during the 2026 NFL Preseason. Facing two AFC teams, the Commanders will face the Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens. The only NFC foe will be the Detroit Lions.

WeekDateOpponentTime (ET)LocationTV & Broadcast
Week 1Friday, Aug 14vs. Miami Dolphins7:00 PMNorthwest StadiumWUSA9 / CBS Miami
Week 2Saturday, Aug 22at Detroit Lions12:00 PMFord FieldWUSA9
Week 3Friday, Aug 28at Baltimore Ravens6:00 PMM&T Bank StadiumWUSA9 / NFL Network
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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