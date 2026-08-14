Is Jayden Daniels playing today? Commanders’ starting QB vs Dolphins in 2026 NFL Preseason Week 1

Jayden Daniels faces a 'prove-it' year as the Washington Commanders quarterback. Does that mean he will play in the preseason game against the Miami Dolphins?

Jayden Daniels will face a very important season for him as the Washington Commanders need to know they have a solid quarterback. However, as they play the Miami Dolphins in preseason, it’s not as wise to send an injury prone signal-caller to the field for a meaningless game.

According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports, it’s highly unlikely that Jayden Daniels will play vs Miami Dolphins. This comes after a very hectic 36 hours for Daniels. Jayden Daniels is in the middle of a controversy where he feels disrespected by LSU. However, per Finlay, that controversy has nothing to do with Daniels not playing.

On the flip side, Malik Willis will actually play for the Dolphins vs. Commanders. Jayden Daniels is coming off a very bad sophomore year where he didn’t play well and suffered a lot of injuries as well.

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Jayden Daniels’ preseason stats

Given that 2024 was his rookie year, Daniels did manage to log some preseason stats. However, after a stellar rookie season, he was pretty much rested throughout the 2025 season by the Commanders and he is scheduled to play a minimal role this year.

🚨 Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels is not expected to feature in today’s preseason opener vs. Miami Dolphins. (@JPFinlayNBCS) #PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/87BfC2rJRT — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) August 14, 2026

Year Team Comp Att Yards TD INT Rating Carries Rush Yds Rush TD 2024 Washington Commanders 12 15 123 0 0 100.8 3 16 1

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Commanders’ preseason schedule

The Commanders will be on the road quite a lot during the 2026 NFL Preseason. Facing two AFC teams, the Commanders will face the Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens. The only NFC foe will be the Detroit Lions.