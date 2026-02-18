NY Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton makes major admission about World Series title

The New York Yankees enter the 2026 season still chasing a championship that has eluded them since 2009. For veteran slugger Giancarlo Stanton, that drought carries personal weight.

Stanton has delivered power numbers throughout his tenure in the Bronx, but the ultimate goal remains out of reach. As he prepares for another season, the 36-year-old made it clear that individual production is not enough.

Speaking Tuesday, Stanton did not hide his feelings about his time in New York. “It’s definitely incomplete,” he admitted, per the Associated Press. “The point of being a Yankee is being a champion.”

Championship remains the missing piece

Stanton has been with the Yankees since 2018, joining a franchise that defines success by titles. Despite consistent power at the plate — including five straight seasons with at least 24 home runs — a World Series ring has not followed.

Aaron Judge #99 and Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees converse during team workouts. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Health has been the biggest obstacle. Stanton has landed on the injured list in each of the last seven seasons, limiting his overall availability. In 2025, he hit 24 home runs in just 77 games, showing how impactful he can be when on the field.

Health outlook for 2026

There is optimism surrounding Stanton’s condition entering camp. After dealing with elbow inflammation last season, he expressed confidence in his readiness. “I’m good. Ready to go,” Stanton said. “As I said before, it’s not going anywhere. It’s always going to be maintenance, but it didn’t hinder me from any work.”

If that proves true, the Yankees will rely heavily on his power as they attempt to end their championship drought. For Stanton, 2026 is about more than numbers — it is about completing what he believes is unfinished business in pinstripes.

