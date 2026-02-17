Blue Jays’ John Schneider sends strong message on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after Bo Bichette’s NY Mets move

The Toronto Blue Jays are entering a new phase after watching Bo Bichette sign a three-year, $126 million contract with the New York Mets. The move officially closes one of the most important chapters in the team’s recent history and shifts even more responsibility onto Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto came close to a championship in 2025 but ultimately fell short in the World Series. Bichette returned during that postseason run and delivered a key moment in Game 7, briefly giving the Blue Jays the lead. However, the team could not hold on, and the disappointment still lingers as they prepare for 2026.

Now, with Bichette gone, manager John Schneider made it clear who the franchise is counting on moving forward. “In my opinion, Vladdy’s always been the guy in his whole time here. When he came up, it was him, Bo [Bichette], Cavan [Biggio], the sons of the big leaguers. When each guy kind of departs, it’s cool that Vlad has been the one that’s here, the one we’re building around,” Schneider said, via Sportsnet.

Schneider’s confidence in Guerrero Jr.

Schneider’s comments reflect stability rather than concern. While losing a star like Bichette is never easy, the Blue Jays believe their foundation remains strong because Guerrero is still in place.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Blue Jays celebrates after the third out against the Dodgers. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The manager also suggested that this transition could elevate Guerrero’s leadership role inside the clubhouse. “If anything, it probably allows Vlad to have a louder voice. I think it allows him to be more free,” Schneider added.

Blue Jays build around their long-term star

Any doubts about Guerrero’s future in Toronto were settled when the organization signed him to a 14-year, $500 million extension. That deal confirmed he is the centerpiece of the franchise’s long-term plans.

As the Blue Jays prepare for a possible revenge run in 2026 — potentially even against the Los Angeles Dodgers — the message from Schneider is simple. The team’s identity starts with Guerrero, and their championship hopes will rise or fall with their franchise star leading the way.

